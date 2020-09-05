Singaporean & Indonesian Arrested In Thailand For Illegally Selling Guns

While it’s legal to own guns in Thailand with a license, unlicensed selling of guns is still illegal.

Police in Thailand said on Friday (4 Sep) that they found various firearms as well as explosives in the condo of 2 men, rented by a Singaporean and Indonesian.

They then arrested the 2 for possession of guns and ammunition with intent to sell, according to Thai news website Independent News Network.

Thailand police received tip-off on gun sellers

The police received a tip-off on illegal gun sellers and through their investigations found a red Mercedes owned by a suspect.

Source

But the license plate and registration turned out to be fake. From there, they found the owner of the red Mercedes in Huai Khwang District in Bangkok.

Per a report from The Nation, they then arrested the 2 suspects — a 26-year-old Singaporean named Bink, and a 32-year-old Indonesian named Aiden.

Police seized the following from the condo they stayed in:

7 handguns

584 bullets

1 M64 grenade

1 KM18 smoke grenade

2 flash bangs

Source

Customer in Singapore told Bink to destroy guns

Apparently, the 2 of them confessed to selling guns to foreigners.

The customers would pay for them via bitcoin, and the transactions were conducted through Line and WeChat.

A startling fact of the arrest was that police discovered a customer in Singapore.

Source

This customer had called Bink’s phone, ordering him to destroy the guns in the condo for S$4,347 (100,000 baht).

They’re currently investigating the call to find out the identity of the customer and his location.

Gun possession is strictly illegal in Singapore.

Suspects stayed in Thailand on student visas

Both Bink and Aiden apparently entered Thailand with student visas last year, and were renting the condo they stayed in for S$565 (13,000 baht) monthly.

No Thai nationals were involved in the operation, however. Their transactions dealt with foreigners and police believe the ringleaders are foreign as well.

The duo are charged with possession and intent to sell firearms without a license, while Bink is also charged with falsifying car documents.

Kudos to police for catching gun selling suspects

Whether you’re in Singapore or another country, illegal acts must not go unpunished.

Moreso if you’re Singaporean, as you carry the passport of a generally law-abiding nation.

Kudos to the police for busting the operation, and hopefully the ringleaders are found and brought to justice as well.

Guns are the cause of much violence, and illegal arms make police enforcement even more difficult that it already is.

Featured image adapted from International News Network.