Singapore & South Korea Travel Fast Lane To Open On 4 Sep, For Business & Official Trips Only

After Brunei and New Zealand recently allowed visitors from Singapore in, things seem to be looking up on the travel front.

Joining the list of countries with a fast lane agreement is South Korea, according to a report by Channel NewsAsia.

Eager travellers should note, however, that this is only for business and official purposes.

Fast lane for business & official trips to open on 4 Sep

Months of battling a huge surge of cases and what looked to be a second wave of infections, South Korea’s readiness to accept visitors comes as a pleasant surprise.

Considering how seriously Singapore takes health and safety precautions, we trust that they’ve truly earned the all-clear.

Even so, the country isn’t fully ready for leisure travellers yet, only welcoming certain visitors for now.

In a statement today (2 Sep), Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirmed that residents of both countries can use a fast lane for essential business or official trips from Friday (4 Sep), reports The Straits Times.

Like previous fast or green lanes before, there will be strict protocols to follow, for both incoming and outgoing travellers.

More details for South Korea travel available from 4 Sep

For now, the only measures MFA announced include:

abiding by public health measures in Singapore & South Korea

Covid-19 testing before departing & after arrival

following a fixed travel itinerary for the first 14 days in the country you’re visiting

More details such as the application process and requirements will be available on the SafeTravel website by Friday (4 Sep).

Restoring connectivity between Singapore & the world

While travels resuming albeit only partially is a positive sign of things returning to normal, they still entail a long list of precautionary measures.

Hence, no matter how much of such privileges we get to enjoy, we should remember to continue being cautious.

The Covid-19 pandemic isn’t over until the whole world makes a certain recovery, so let’s do our part and act responsibly.

Featured image adapted from Al Jazeera.