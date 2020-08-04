SPCA Starts Pet Food Support Programme To Help Ease Financial Burden Of Owners, Rescuers & Feeders

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected many financially, such that even daily expenditure can be a struggle. On top of a family to feed, pet owners carry the extra burden of caring for their fur kids too.

With this in mind, the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) launched the Pet Food Support Programme today (4 Aug).

Source

Specially for pet owners, rescuers, and community caregivers or feeders, this initiative will hopefully ease their financial situations greatly.

Free food with home delivery for successful applicants

According to a Facebook post today (4 Aug), the SPCA has set aside $50,000 for the initiative, with the intention of running the programme for an initial period of 3 to 6 months.

Source

For a start, this is a great effort to help needy pet owners, especially in light of the Covid-19 economic downturn.

With money freed up, they can then spend on more urgent needs without worrying about their pets.

SPCA didn’t set any strict requirements for applicants, simply that they’ll accept only either of the following:

Pet owners with 3 pets max

Rescuers & community caregivers/feeders tending to 5 animals max

Applicants will have to be “struggling financially”, and provide proof or documentation of that in the registration form.

If you wish to apply or know someone who may benefit from the programme, visit the link here.

Food for all pets, not just cats & dogs

Though the poster specifies a brand of dry cat and dog food, SPCA will try to provide food for other pets on a case by case basis.

Source

Owners of such pets who apply may enquire on what brands are available should they require assistance.

Applicants should note that they can’t request for other brands as SPCA is only limited to what is available.

The good news is that they’re also providing free delivery in collaboration with Kohepets, who will send the items directly to the recipients’ doorsteps.

Fundraising to expand programme’s reach

There’s no guessing how many people SPCA can help with the current $50,000 fund.

But they wish to reach out to more, and so have set up an online fundraising campaign to raise more money. Kind donors who want to contribute can visit the link here.

Perhaps with more donations, SPCA can extend the programme and help even more people and animals in need.

Source

After reading about many cases of animal neglect, it’s heartening to see community efforts to care for the helpless creatures.

Hopefully with more efforts like these, people will be more committed to caring for their pets, and provide them with the love they deserve.

Featured image adapted from The Pride and Pet Food Processing.