Sponge Cake With Soap Suds Look Exactly Like Sponge At The Kitchen Sink

From durian fried rice with sambal to porcelain doughnuts, we’ve seen our fair share of outrageously creative food of late.

One dessert, however, appears to have taken the cake.

On Tuesday (18 Aug), a netizen named Herman Huang, shared pictures of edible ‘dishwashing’ sponge cakes on the hugely popular Subtle Asian Traits Facebook group.

Our mums might have warned us not to play with food, but this ingenious confection might actually change their minds.

Sponge cake with creamy soap suds

Dishwashing sponges are a common sight in our kitchen sinks. These days, however, they seem to be appearing on our dining plates too.

Herman also poured ‘foam’ made from lemon juice and sugar on top of his masterpiece. The combination bears an uncanny resemblance to soap suds used to wash dishes.

The neon pastry is made by combining flour, eggs, sugar, butter, lemon juice, and food colouring.

According to Herman, this is probably the perfect way to troll one’s family members or partner. If you have a knack for baking, remember to film your loved ones’ reactions when they see this for the first time.

Inspires viral versions and mukbang

Turns out, the sponge cake trend has been going viral for months.

Earlier in June, Alice Munro, a 52-year-old grandma from Tasmania went viral for her own literal sponge cakes.

She reportedly mixed a vanilla cake mix, food colouring, buttercream, as well as oreo and chocolate to create the illusion of a dirty plate.

How is it like to eat a sponge cake? Top mukbangers also have created ASMR videos where they feast on sponge cakes while making relaxing and light chewing sounds.

Just like a dishwashing sponges, they poured tons of cream to make the cakes softer.

If you want to create your own edible sponge cake, this YouTuber even has easy-to-follow instructions that you can follow.

Creativity in isolation

More time spent at home has definitely sparked the creativity of bakers and foodies. We’re eager to find out which is the next creative pastry or food we’ll see next.

Kudos to Herman and the foodies for bringing this literal sponge cake to our attention. We’re definitely interested in pranking our families, but we’re eager to know how this tastes too.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.