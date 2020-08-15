S’pore Artist Requested For S$205 Royalty For Using Artwork On Name Card

You might remember our relatively recent coverage of this buff kopitiam uncle and his equally hunky mate from the police.

Mr Bryan Tan, the Singaporean artist behind the works, recently found that another work of his was used without permission by an American leather designer. Mr Tan subsequently requested for a royalty fee from the American but instead found himself blocked on Twitter.

He took to Facebook on Friday (14 Aug) to document the events that unfolded.

“Disabled veteran” uses Singaporean artist’s artwork on name card

According to Mr Tan, Mr Rob Johnson, the owner of Fierce One Leather Designs had apparently used one of the former’s designs without permission on his name cards.

The drawing used on the left of the name card appears similar to this which was apparently drawn by Mr Tan.

His Instagram handle, Toastwire, could also be found on the top of the image.

In what appears to be a subsequent Twitter conversation between Mr Tan and Mr Johnson, the former requested ~S$205 (US$150) of royalty from the latter.

The artist said this was consistent with the rate that he had charged clients for using his work on their products.

Mr Johnson, who claims to be a “disabled veteran” denied the request, claiming that paying the fee would be “devastating” to him.

He, however, said he would proceed to remove the artwork from his name cards moving forward. Mr Johnson then allegedly blocked Mr Tan on Twitter.

The former’s account, however, appears to have been deleted at the time of writing.

MS News has reached out to Mr Johnson for a statement on the incident.

Hope the case will be settled amicably

Artists hone their skills over long periods of time, hence it’s understandable to see why Mr Tan was upset over the case.

Nonetheless, we hope Mr Tan and Mr Johnson will eventually settle the dispute amicably.

