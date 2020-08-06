Bukit Batok ActiveSG Gym & Marina One Visited By Covid-19 Cases

Almost 2 months since Phase 2 started, small numbers of community infections remain in Singapore.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) added 9 more places to its list of locations visited by Covid-19 cases while infectious on Thursday (6 Aug).

One of them – West Mall – was visited twice on the same day, on Friday (31 Jul).

Source

The locations include malls, restaurants, supermarkets, and also a gym.

9 locations visited by cases include Marina One

The following locations were visited by Covid-19 patients:

Gek Poh Shopping Centre (762 Jurong West Street 75) on 28 Jul, 12-1.15pm

The Heart, Marina One Show Gallery (5 Straits View) on 30 Jul, 6.20pm-7.20pm

– Standing Sushi Bar

– Standing Sushi Bar FairPrice Hub (1 Joo Koon Circle) on 30 Jul, 7.40-8.25pm

– Decathlon

– Decathlon West Mall (1 Bukit Batok Central Link) on 31 Jul, 11.50am-12.45pm, and 7.45-8.35pm

Evolution Hub (492 Jurong West Street 41) on 31 Jul, 4.20-5.20pm

Tang Tea House (414 Jurong West Street 42) on 2 Aug, 2-3.30pm

Sheng Siong Supermarket (61 Teban Gardens Road) on 3 Aug, 2.30-3pm

Food Paradise (21 Bukit Batok Central) on 3 Aug, 6-6.30pm

Bukit Batok ActiveSG Gym (2 Bukit Batok Street 22) on 4 Aug, 9-10.30am

You can view the full list here.

4 community infections, 3 unlinked

MOH also announced 4 Covid-19 community infections, with 3 of them unlinked as of now.

The remaining case is linked to a previous case and was asymptomatic, although his serological test came back positive.

This indicates a probable past infection.

Through active case finding, MOH found another case. Meanwhile, the last 2 cases reported acute respiratory infection to the doctor, and were tested based on that.

Community cases have gone down to just 2 a day this week, although this could easily increase any time.

No need to avoid places

MOH will have notified close contacts, of the cases who visited these locations.

However, as a precaution, you should monitor your health for 14 days from the day of visit and see a doctor if you feel unwell, as well as let them know about your exposure history.

There is no need to avoid these places as the management will have cleaned and disinfected them.

We wish all who tested positive for Covid-19 a speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from Where2Go and Arch Daily.