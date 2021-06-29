Man Gets Migrant Workers To Try Starbucks For The 1st Time

Sometimes in the midst of work all we crave is a refreshing cold drink, especially when the weather is sweltering hot.

On Monday (28 Jun), a man on TikTok shared that he decided to buy some Starbucks drinks and he got some workers at his workplace who have never had Starbucks to try it.

@notjamuslim All reactions are authentic and was not staged! Me taking my workers sbux vcard @starbucks pls don’t be afraid to sponsor ♬ original sound – Darrick – Darrick

He even got them to rate the drinks and in the end, they collectively decided that it deserved a 10 out of 10.

Migrant workers rate Starbucks drink 10/10

On Monday (28 Jun), TikTok user @notjamuslim decided to get some Starbucks drinks seeing that it was a particularly warm day.

Finding some workers at his worksite had never tried Starbucks, he decided to get them to try it.

After taking a sip, the first worker said it was nice but gave it a rating of 7 out of 10.

Finding the score unfair, the man even asked the worker to give it another taste.

The second worker who gave it a try sighed in satisfaction after drinking it, saying it was very nice and cooling on a hot day.

He then decided it should be rated slightly higher, giving it a 10 out of 10.

The last worker who gave the drink a taste test looked to thoroughly enjoy it.

With a wide smile, he rated it a 10.5 out of 10 without hesitation.

Even the first worker later seemed to change his mind, with a clip towards the end of the TikTok showing him continuously drinking and saying it’s “very nice”.

Netizens praise him for kind gesture

Netizens found the workers’ reactions to the Starbucks drink both heartwarming and hilarious.

Many also praised him for his kind gesture treating them to drinks.

Watching the TikTok, this netizen said that workers truly deserve so much.

Workers are friends at his worksite

However, some netizens found the man’s tone towards the workers disrespectful.

The man soon explained that they were all friends and that’s how they ordinarily talk to one another.

He also made a follow-up TikTok video showing that he got permission from the workers to film the video in response to some who questioned his intentions.

The man’s other videos also show him regularly interacting well with the workers, even making humorous TikToks together.

You can check them out here.

Hope he brings us more wholesome content

It is heartwarming to watch the man get along so well with his friends at the worksite, putting smiles on their faces.

Such gestures can go a long way, especially for workers far away from home who work long hours doing strenuous work every day.

We certainly hope the man brings up more of such wholesome content from his worksite in time to come.

