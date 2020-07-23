Starbucks Vending Machine Available In Bangkok Offers Kopi From Just S$2.62

Many of us stop by Starbucks to drink a good ‘ol cup of kopi to power through the day. But in the future, it seems our beloved espresso will be served through vending machines.

On Monday (20 Jul), Bangkok Foodie shared that the first and only Starbucks vending machine was launched in AIS eSports Studio.

Source

This futuristic “mini branch” has beverages priced from just S$2.62 (60 baht).

Here’s their post from Facebook.

Source

For now, this vending machine is only available in Thailand. If this becomes mainstream, here’s what we might expect from coffee runs.

Starbucks vending machine is first in Thailand

We’ve recently discovered that the Starbucks vending machine in Bangkok lets coffee aficionados customise their drink by selecting items from a menu.

Source

Here’s how it works.

First, grab a 12-oz size glass and place it beneath the vending machine. Just like the typical Starbucks experience, you can either opt for a hot or cold drink filled with ice.

Source

Next, select your desired beverage through the touch screen. Menu items include latte, cappuccino, espresso, Americano, and many other classic flavours.

Source

Upon selecting your drink, you get an option to add more shots of espresso or extra syrup.

Those who crave sugary sweet drinks can choose from vanilla syrup, caramel syrup, and hazelnut syrup, according to Bangkok Foodie.

Source

Finally, click the product payment option and scan the QR Code to finish your purchase. Payment options include Rabbit Line Pay or by Thai mobile banking.

Source

Add to BKK bucket list

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak, we have to wait for a bit until it’s safe to resume our BKK trips and try out this innovative Starbucks vending machine.

For now, you can bookmark this destination and try out this ultra-convenient experience when you’re there again.

Here’s the location of the vending machine:

AIS eSports Studio@Samyan Mitrtown

Address: 2nd Floor, Samyan Mitrtown, 944 Rama IV Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Opening Hours: 24/7

Nearest MRT Station: Samyan MRT

Contact number: +66 62 245 1919

Kopi of the future?

If Starbucks vending machines are the future, then coffee lovers can just approach nearby vending machines to get their fix. The process seems to be faster, cheaper, and more convenient, especially for those rushing to work.

In the future, many of us will still be frequenting Starbucks branches for late-night cramming and conversations with friends. However, it’s nice to know that we can easily grab a cup of coffee by choosing from a vending machine.

What do you think about this Starbucks vending machine? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image from Facebook.