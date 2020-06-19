No Staycations For Singapore Residents In Phase 2

After spending most of the time at home the last 2 months, you’re probably feeling a little sian and want a change of environment for a while.

Now that Phase 2 is here, you wonder whether this heralds a time where staycations with loved ones are possible again.

Unfortunately, you’d have to hold your horses. Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has just made it clear that hotels won’t be accepting bookings from local residents yet.

This is according to STB’s circular, published on travel website Milelion yesterday (18 Jun).

No staycations in Phase 2, except for special reasons

The circular, titled FAQs for Hotel Industry: Phase 2 Reopening, reminded hotels not to accept bookings from local residents during this time.

Unless, they fall under any of these categories:

Those who can’t stay at their current place due to home renovation

Those who sold their current residence but have not secured another place to stay

Those whose existing rental lease have ended but have not found another place to stay

Returnees who completed their stay-home notice (SHN) but don’t have a place to stay as they don’t usually live in Singapore.

Healthcare workers & travellers are also exceptions

Additionally, the exception is also extended to healthcare workers in Singapore, who wish to isolate themselves from their family for safety reasons.

Green lane travellers and travellers – including Long-Term Pass holders – entering Singapore from 17 Jun may stay at hotels.

This is provided if they had remained in these countries for the last 14 days before arriving in Singapore:

Australia

Brunei Darussalam

Hong Kong

Japan

Macao

Mainland China

New Zealand

Republic of Korea

Taiwan

Vietnam.

When can we have staycations again?

Not anytime soon, it seems. STB said they will advise when hotels may resume staycations once the time is right.

It’s understandable, as the reopening of the economy must be done progressively. There’s no need to rush and resume all activities at once, as the thread of Covid-19 in our society is still very real.

As we remain hopeful of better times to come in the era of the pandemic, let’s continue to be socially responsible when we head out to enjoy dine-ins again. Happy Phase 2, everyone.

