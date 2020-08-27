Sultan Mosque To Close For Disinfection On 28 Aug, All Prayer Bookings That Day Voided

For weeks, the list of places visited by Covid-19 cases have mostly included retail locations like malls or restaurants.

However, today (27 Aug), the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) revealed that Sultan Mosque has joined the list.

As a result of the discovery, the mosque will close for 1 day tomorrow (28 Aug).

No Friday prayers at Sultan Mosque on 28 Aug

Since the temporary closure falls on a Friday, Friday prayers will be affected, meaning that those who have successfully booked a slot will miss out this week.

Likewise, congregational prayer bookings will also be automatically voided.

Thankfully, those who secured a Friday prayer slot this week will stand a chance to book again next week, subject to availability.

Patient showed no symptoms during visit

According to MUIS, the Ministry of Health (MOH) had informed them that a visitor who had been at the mosque on 18 Aug, between 2.33 to 3pm, has tested positive for Covid-19.

The visitor reportedly didn’t display any symptoms during that period and only tested positive much later after the visit.

MOH has since been tracing the visitor’s close contacts and placing them under quarantine.

Members of the public who have visited Sultan Mosque in that same window should monitor their health until 1 Sep, and see a doctor if they feel sick.

Closure will be for 1 day only

The closure tomorrow (28 Aug) will be for 1 day only, so the mosque can undergo thorough disinfection.

Once that procedure is complete, the premises will reopen on Saturday (29 Aug) to welcome those who wish to pray.

More than a small scare, this incident serves as a reminder for us not to take the improvement in Singapore’s Covid-19 situation for granted.

As long as the risk is present, we should continue to be careful, and adhere to health and safety measures.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons.