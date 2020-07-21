Suntec City, Novena Square & Lucky Plaza Added To MOH’s Covid-19 Location List

Heading out for a lovely dinner with friends is possible now, as long as the ‘groups of 5‘ rule is observed.

But it’s important to ensure that you’re not feeling under the weather before agreeing to meet your loved ones in person & in public.

MOH’s Covid-19 location update on Monday (20 Jul) involved more visits over the past 2 weeks to megamalls in the town area, by Covid-19 patients during their “infectious period”.

We’ve highlighted some notable new visits added to MOH’s list, mainly focused on popular malls in the town & CBD area:

Plaza Singapura , 6 Jul (Mon), 3.00-5.50pm

– Ban Heng @ Orchard Central, 6 Jul (Mon), 6.30-9.10pm

– Jollibee, 7 Jul (Tues), 12.10-1.05pm

– ChimpChamp Fitness, 19 Jul (Sun), 9.45-11.30am

– Fish & Co, 6 Jul (Mon), 4.00-5.15pm

– Din Tai Fung, 12 Jul (Sun), 8.10-9.40pm

– Yunomori Onsen & Spa, 19 Jul (Sun), 12.30-3.30pm

You can view the full list of over 60 places logged by MOH since 6 Jul here.

Suntec City, Novena Square & Orchard Gateway added to list

The visits by confirmed Covid-19 patients involve new entries mostly around central upscale shopping districts in Singapore.

Suntec City’s Ding Tai Fung restaurant, which serves up dim sum & hand-pulled noodles was visited for 1.5 hours on Sunday (12 Jul) evening.

Lucky Plaza’s popular Jollibee fastfood chain outlet was also logged for a Tuesday (7 Jul) lunch time visit.

The popular fried chicken eatery along Orchard Road was visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases from 12.10pm to 1.05pm.

Always log Phase 2 visits with SafeEntry

Most of these mall visits occurred during timings that are considered peak periods to enter shopping complexes or eateries — i.e. weekends or lunch & dinner crowds.

In general, we surmise that it would be harder to stagger our visits now that Phase 2 is in full swing.

However, we can still only head out to buy necessities & meet friends where necessary — and make it a point to stay masked up & use SafeEntry to track our visits.

Heartland locations will still be declared

FYI, MOH has been listing public areas visited by Covid-19 patients prior to Phase 2 for contact-tracing purposes.

Heartland locations where confirmed Covid-19 patients have visited for 30 min or longer will continue to be made known to the public.

For citizens who’ve visited these places at similar dates & timings, do monitor your health for the next 14 days.

Stay vigilant for respiratory symptoms

Visitors of these areas are reminded to see a doctor immediately if they develop any of these respiratory symptoms:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fever

Loss of taste/smell

Those identified as close contacts should have been informed by MOH as contact-tracing efforts continue.

Besides facilitating contact-tracing efforts, authorities have assured citizens that all visited areas have been sanitised & citizens don’t have to avoid these places.

Only head out for essential engagements

We wish all affected patients a swift recovery and hope that citizens adhere to social-distancing cues & mask regulations to minimise risks of transmission to our loved ones.

If you’ve visited any of these locations recently, do pay close attention to your health & well-being over the next 2 weeks.

Featured image adapted from SG Hotels, Google Maps & Google Maps.