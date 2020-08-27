Suntec Singapore Lays Off 85 Workers, But Retains Singapore Core

The events and conventions industries have been some of the worst-hit amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and many face losses from cancelled and potential events that won’t take place now.

In light of this, Suntec Singapore announced that it let go of a total of 85 workers on Thursday (27 Aug).

This is almost 50% of their workforce, and 60 Singaporeans and 25 foreigners were released from their jobs.

However, National Union Trade Congress (NTUC) Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng assured that the retrenched workers will get a fair package as well as job support.

Source

Suntec Singapore retrenches 85 workers

The 85 workers were in various positions, which weren’t restricted to events management.

They included staff in the following departments:

Sales

Operations

Finance

Human Resources

Suntec Singapore said that the remaining workers are mainly Singaporean, with 89 locals and 4 foreigners.

They also took care to ensure that there was representation among various age groups.

Events suspended since Apr, various measures taken

Suntec Singapore shared that they’d been working with the Building Construction And Timber Industries Employees’ Union (BATU) since early Feb on measures.

Source

Events were suspended since Apr, which compounded matters.

The measures included:

Getting rid of non-essential spending

Hiring freeze

Staff redeployment

Shorter work weeks

However, the situation was still bleak and they had to make the tough decision to let go of staff.

Workers will receive retrenchment package

The retrenched workers will receive one month’s salary for each year of service, and will be paid their pro-rated annual wage supplement

They’ll also be able to encash their leftover leave entitlements.

NTUC also pledged support through the NTUC Job Security Council, and will match the workers to at least 2 job openings based on skill and experience.

Source

Mr Ng noted that he heard about the impending retrenchment some time back, and the matter has weighed on his mind.

Thanks to BATU’s efforts, he said that the process has been fair.

Unfortunate reality for hard-hit industries

Some industries have definitely felt the weight of Covid-19 more than others, especially the events industry.

It’s unfortunate that the situation has resulted in a loss of jobs, but public safety is still very much the priority right now.

Large-scale events may continue to not be held for some time yet.

We sincerely hope that the retrenched workers manage to get back on their feet, and are glad to hear that they received fair retrenchment packages.

Featured image adapted from arc and Facebook.