Tamiya Sale At Paya Lebar Has Toy Cars On Massive Discounts

Whether you’re a race car fan or not, you’ve probably heard of Tamiya, a Japanese model kit and radio-controlled car manufacturer.

For the 90’s kids, you’d recall the days when young boys obsessed over these, some even till today. Good news if you have friends who do — Stargek, a Tamiya store in Paya Lebar, is having a massive sale.

With items at affordable prices, you might be able to score some sweet deals to add to your collection.

Tamiya sale has race cars from $10

Avid collectors would know that the hobby can be an expensive one, so any discount would be a dream come true.

Facebook user Nur shared such a find on 7 Jul, which saw his post garnering over 1,500 shares.

Without much detail as to what exact products were available, he simply stated that there is a sale of items ranging from $10 to $25, at the Tamiya showroom at Paya Lebar 178.

This, however, only seems to apply to the boxes of model car kits spread on the table, many of which were the same types.

Nevertheless, Nur points out that it’s a great deal, a sentiment many netizens echoed.

Classic race car model kits for cheap

One model we can clearly spot in the first photo is the Synchro-Master 79, in a bold shade of red you can’t ignore.

Here’s a look at what the actual thing looks like, inspired by a car from the manga series Future Racer V-Twin.

The 1999 mini 4WD release is sold out on online shopping platform Shopee, where it retails for $29.17. At only $10 in what appears to be abundant stocks, you won’t miss out on the classic model while saving some money at Stargek.

There’s also the Tamiya Mini 4WD Avante Jr. Yellow Special, which is on sale for a lot cheaper than the prices you can find online.

Now that’s a deal you wouldn’t want to miss.

Promo while stocks last

Stargek informed MS News that the promo isn’t a clearance sale as some posts suggest. Rather, they’re utilising the play area which is out of use during the Covid-19 period to provide customers with special offers.

These offers are only while stocks last, so we’d suggest you hurry and snag some items before everyone else snatches them up.

Here’s the info you need:

Address: 178 Paya Lebar Rd, #01-03 Paya Lebar 178, Singapore 409030

Opening hours: Mon – Sat 10am – 6pm, Sun 10am – 3pm

Nearest MRT station: MacPherson

Tamiya hobbyists, assemble, and get your hands on these special priced cars soon.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Facebook.