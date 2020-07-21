Tampines BTO Mimics Balinese Villa Through Minimalist & Rustic Design

Although Phase 2 has lifted certain restrictions, leisure travel abroad is still a distant future. This is sad news for beach lovers looking for an escape from Singapore’s jellyfish-infested waters.

Fortunately, an interior design company found a way to turn a Tampines BTO into a Balinese beach villa of everyone’s dreams.

Designed by NixonTys.ID, an interior designer, this 4-room BTO flat – located at the upcoming Tampines GreenVerge – combines minimalism with rustic designs to achieve a Balinese vibe.

Rustic dining & living room

White walls and ceilings throughout the entire home create a uniformity and vastness that make the humble flat seem a lot more spacious.

Accentuating that, rattan furniture such as the dining chairs and lamp shade add the slightest touch of a tropical getaway.

The use of earthy accents which are apparent even in the plant choices is also reminiscent of the sandy beaches of Bali, making this an escape within a home.

Here’s a wider scope of the living area, with the muted tones which create an inviting atmosphere for one to relax in.

Stare at that long enough, and you can almost imagine yourself finding peace and comfort in such a warm space.

Minimalist & spacious bedrooms

Make your way to the bedrooms and the sleek white canvas pops out even more, with the strongly minimalist style.

Floor-to-ceiling wardrobes highlight the height of the space, which feels super clean and huge in its encompassing white.

The minimal look also helps to achieve a tranquil environment free from clutter or distraction.

Now that’s a lovely abode to return home to after a long day at work.

‘Outdoor’-style showers indoors

Recreating ‘outdoor’ showers in HDB flats can be an arduous task given the lack of private balconies. However, the designer’s use of transparent shower screens helps create an outdoor-like experience in an indoor bathroom.

The wooden panels on the floor and honeycomb wall tiles add texture to the room, elevating it from a plain ole bathroom.

The use of an overhanging shower will also make you believe that you are actually showering in the rain.

Investing in a beautiful bathroom is just as important as any other space in the house. After all, you’d want to feel calm while you shower or use the toilet.

Tampines BTO just one example of creative HDB designs

While this Balinese flat may only appeal to beach lovers and Bali fanatics, there are plenty of other alternatives new homeowners can consider.

From vintage bars, to industrial dens with built-in sneaker closets, it seems that interior designers are at no loss of ideas to transform a simple flat into a living haven.

If you’re looking to revamp your home anytime soon, why not consider all the options and get some inspiration?

