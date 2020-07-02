9 Down With Covid-19 At Tampines HDB Block, 58 Households Sent For Testing

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced during a virtual press conference today (2 Jul) that several residents at a Tampines HDB block have Covid-19.

9 cases have been detected so far at Block 111 Tampines Street 11, 7 of which are within the same household.

There were 2 other cases reported on Saturday (27 Jun), but they apparently didn’t have contact with the affected household.

1st Covid-19 case in Tampines block worked at dormitory

The Straits Times reports that the first infected case worked at The Leo Dormitory, and MOH picked up his case on 23 Jun due to active screening at dormitories.

Later on, authorities found 6 more cases within the same family who tested positive for Covid-19.

There are 58 households living in the same section, and they all share a lift lobby.

Testing offered to 58 households

Even though Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said there was a low risk of infection between households as they aren’t close contacts, they wanted to be careful.

MOH contacted a total of 160 people and offered Covid-19 testing to everyone.

58 people were tested on Wednesday (2 Jul), and all tested negative. 29 others will be tested in the next 2 days.

More testing required during ‘new normal’

Multi-Ministry Task Force Minister Lawrence Wong said Singaporeans should expect more tests in Phase 2 and beyond.

This is so that authorities can “ringfence and isolate the virus”, to prevent a spread.

However, he warned that we shouldn’t be complacent or take more risks because we can get tested more easily.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.