2 Lives Lost In Fatal Accident On Tampines Expressway

Motorists often have to navigate expressways with extra caution as most vehicles there will be travelling at high speed.

A brief moment of oversight or carelessness could cause an irreversible tragedy.

On Tuesday (18 Aug) evening, 2 people lost their lives after the motorcycle they were riding on collided with a car on Tampines Expressway.

SCDF personnel attending to the victims

They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Fatal accident at 4.20pm along Tampines Expressway

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the fatal accident took place at around 4.20pm on Tampines Expressway towards Seletar Expressway.

The motorcyclist – a 62-year-old man – and his pillion rider – a 59-year-old woman – were killed on the spot.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old driver of the car, along with 3 passengers, aged 10 to 28, were still conscious when paramedics arrived.

They were immediately conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital for treatment.

The Straits Times reported that a major traffic jam ensued along the expressway due to the accident. Police had to cordon off 3 out of 4 lanes.

You can watch a snippet of the aftermath here.

Investigations are ongoing

Police said that investigations are ongoing. We hope that their findings will shed light on the accident and give closure to the deceased’s family.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to their family members.

