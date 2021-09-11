Flooding Entirely Man-Made, Action To Be Taken Against Contractor: PUB

In Aug, Singapore saw many days of record-breaking wet weather that resulted in flash floods at many locations.

One of the most memorable was the severe flood at a traffic junction in Tampines on 20 Aug, which resulted in submerged vehicles and people having to be rescued.

Source

National water agency PUB has said that the incident was due to unauthorised drainage works by a construction firm.

They face a fine, as action will be taken against them.

Junction was under 500mm of water

PUB issued a press release on Saturday (11 Sep), saying that in the morning of 20 Aug, parts of the junction of Tampines Avenue 10 and Pasir Ris Drive 12 were under 500mm of water.

That’s about knee level, they added.

It got so bad that PUB’s Quick Response Team found 13 vehicles partially submerged.

Source

Several motorists also needed help to escape their own vehicles. Traffic was diverted, and stranded motorists and pedestrians were helped.

Thankfully, the heavy rain stopped by around 9am, so the flooding fully subsided at 9.40am.

Location not known for flooding

The incident was also remarkable as the area isn’t known for flooding, the PUB said.

Similar amounts of rainfall had been recorded at the junction on 2 previous days: 5 Apr 2021 and 22 Nov 2020.

However, no flooding occurred during these 2 occasions, the PUB added.

So why did the flooding occur on 20 Aug?

Stormwater supposed to flow to river

According to the PUB, the stormwater from heavy rain is supposed to flow to Sungei Api Api, which is about 1km away from the junction.

Source

It should go through a roadside drain, which was able to take the amount of rainfall that fell in the area on 20 Aug.

Source

Contractor blocked drain: PUB

However, Tampines Avenue 10 was being widened.

The project was being carried out by construction firm Samwoh, the PUB said.

Source

As part of this project, the contractor built a new drain.

No approval was sought from the PUB to alter the existing drain, but it was blocked by concrete slabs.

Source

Water diverted to new drain

The flow of stormwater was diverted to the new drain, the PUB said.

However, this new drain was still under construction.

As such, the new drain wasn’t properly connected to the existing drain – it was also partially obstructed by scaffoldings.

Source

Again, the connection between the new and old drains was unauthorised, the PUB added.

Source

Discharge of stormwater into river impeded

The unauthorised works “significantly impeded” the discharge of stormwater into Sungei Api Api.

Source

The PUB also noted that the river, which should have been full of stormwater due to the intense rain, was only half-full.

Source

A 200m section of the traffic junction, however, saw severe flooding as it was the lowest point in the area.

Here’s a map of the area with a graphical representation of what happened.

Source

Flood was man-made, Samwoh to rectify problem

The PUB said it “takes a serious view” of contractors carrying out unauthorised works that interfere with drainage.

PUB Catchment and Waterways Department director Yeo Keng Soon said the flooding was “entirely man-made”, adding,

It would not have happened if the contractor had complied with PUB’s regulations for drainage work.

The PUB has already told Samwoh to rectify the problem immediately by removing all obstructions.

They must also ensure stormwater can flow effectively in the drains.

Action will be taken against Samwoh

That’s not all for Samwoh, though.

The PUB clearly said that it’ll be taking enforcement action against the company.

Source

That means charges will ostensibly be fined under the Sewerage and Drainage Act.

The agency noted that for works that affect the stormwater drainage system, offenders may be fined up to $50,000.

For unauthorised alteration of the stormwater drainage system, offenders may be fined up to $20,000.

Singapore’s drains must be kept free flowing

The reason for the stern action is that it’s “imperative” that Singapore’s drains are kept free flowing, Mr Yeo said.

The comprehensive network that carries stormwater into water bodies is important as climate change is affecting us, meaning we’re experiencing more frequent and heavier rainfall.

As all our drains, canals and rivers are connected to one another, unauthorised alterations may affect how the system functions – as we saw in the Tampines flooding.

Mr Yeo also warned all contractors,

…any construction works carried out must not adversely affect the storm water drainage system.

Answers will hopefully bring closure

Singaporeans shocked at the sudden flooding in Tampines would have demanded answers as to why it happened.

Now it’s been revealed that the cause was unauthorised drainage works, hopefully it’ll bring closure to those who were affected.

At least we’ve also learnt a bit about how the drainage system works in Singapore.

Kudos to the PUB for getting to the bottom of the unusual flooding so quickly.

Featured images adapted from Facebook and PUB.