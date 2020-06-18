Tampines Hub Kopitiam & 2 Siglap Supermarkets Visited By Covid-19 Cases: MOH
On Wednesday (17 Jun), a kopitiam at Our Tampines Hub was added to the list of heartland locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 patients for 30 min or longer.
2 supermarkets in Siglap were also named, in 3 new additions to the list.
- Siglap V Cold Storage: 7 Jun (Sun) 7.05-7.55am
- Siglap New Market NTUC Fairprice: 7 Jun (Sun), 8.00-8.30am
- Our Tampines Hub Kopitiam: 7 Jun (Sun) 5.05-5.50pm
The fourth new entry was an additional visit to Mustafa Centre on Sunday (7 Jun) in the evening, from 5.45-6.15pm.
Covid-19 cases at Our Tampines Hub on 7 Jun
An unstated number of confirmed Covid-19 community cases visited Our Tampines Hub 2 weeks ago, on Sunday (7 Jun).
The patient had visited the Kopitiam outlet in the early evening, prior to dinner time.
As for the Siglap supermarkets – Cold Storage & NTUC Fairprice – both outings were conducted in the early morning, before 9am on the same Sunday (7 Jun).
The public has been advised to offset their visits to avoid similar peak timings.
Close contacts notified by MOH
MOH confirms that “close contacts” of these confirmed cases have already “been notified”. Here’s the full list of locations declared by MOH from the past 2 weeks.
Visitors of these areas are reminded to see a doctor immediately if you develop any of these respiratory symptoms:
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Fever
- Loss of taste/smell
Patients should also inform their doctors of their “exposure history”, said MOH.
Stay vigilant as we enter Phase 2
We hope that all affected patients will have a swift recovery and that everyone continues to adhere to social distancing cues & mask regulations.
As for those who had visited any of these locations recently, do pay close attention to the health & well-being of your loved ones in the next 2 weeks.
Featured image adapted from Google Maps, Google Maps & Google Maps.