Tampines Hub Kopitiam & 2 Siglap Supermarkets Visited By Covid-19 Cases: MOH

On Wednesday (17 Jun), a kopitiam at Our Tampines Hub was added to the list of heartland locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 patients for 30 min or longer.

Source

2 supermarkets in Siglap were also named, in 3 new additions to the list.

Siglap V Cold Storage: 7 Jun (Sun) 7.05-7.55am

Siglap New Market NTUC Fairprice: 7 Jun (Sun), 8.00-8.30am

Our Tampines Hub Kopitiam: 7 Jun (Sun) 5.05-5.50pm

Source

The fourth new entry was an additional visit to Mustafa Centre on Sunday (7 Jun) in the evening, from 5.45-6.15pm.

Covid-19 cases at Our Tampines Hub on 7 Jun

An unstated number of confirmed Covid-19 community cases visited Our Tampines Hub 2 weeks ago, on Sunday (7 Jun).

Source

The patient had visited the Kopitiam outlet in the early evening, prior to dinner time.

Source

As for the Siglap supermarkets – Cold Storage & NTUC Fairprice – both outings were conducted in the early morning, before 9am on the same Sunday (7 Jun).

Source

The public has been advised to offset their visits to avoid similar peak timings.

Close contacts notified by MOH

MOH confirms that “close contacts” of these confirmed cases have already “been notified”. Here’s the full list of locations declared by MOH from the past 2 weeks.

Source

Visitors of these areas are reminded to see a doctor immediately if you develop any of these respiratory symptoms:

Cough

Sore throat

Runny nose

Fever

Loss of taste/smell

Patients should also inform their doctors of their “exposure history”, said MOH.

Stay vigilant as we enter Phase 2

We hope that all affected patients will have a swift recovery and that everyone continues to adhere to social distancing cues & mask regulations.

As for those who had visited any of these locations recently, do pay close attention to the health & well-being of your loved ones in the next 2 weeks.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps, Google Maps & Google Maps.