Our Tampines Hub Tables Allegedly Choped Overnight By Students

Community space like Our Tampines Hub (OTH) are shared areas for residents living around the vicinity.

While it’s unlikely for amenities like hawker centre food or supermarket groceries to run out, tables – for studying or meetings – at the integrated building remain a finite commodity.

However, on Wednesday (9 Sep), a netizen took to Twitter to vent his frustration after he found tables at OTH allegedly choped overnight by students who deliberately left their belongings behind.

Our Tampines Hub tables already choped at 7.20am

When Twitter user @JordianoJR visited OTH at around 7.20am on Wednesday (9 Sep), many of the tables apparently had bags, documents, and empty pencil cases placed on them.

He claims that students had allegedly left their belongings on the tables overnight in an attempt to chope them for the next day.

The Twitter user was clearly incensed by what he saw and threatened to throw the items away.

Netizen ask users not be selfish

The tweet has since gone viral with over 1,000 retweets. A number of users have also replied to the post.

Many netizens were outraged by the alleged actions, adding that others also have the rights to use the facilities too.

Another netizen who planned on studying there the next day said she would dispose of such items.

Even though some might have had the inclination to throw the items away, this Twitter user claims he took home some of the ‘leftover’ stationery instead.

Would that constitute stealing? Let us know in the comments below.

Our Tampines Hub is home to countless benches and seats

OTH is home to a myriad of facilities like hawker centres, sports halls, and supermarkets.

But the amenity that students enjoy most would arguably be the countless number of benches and tables available throughout the building.

Over the years, the management has also gradually added more of such seats.

Most recently, OTH added benches on its 7th floor, with a spectacular view of the surrounding buildings.

MS News has reached out to OTH for a statement on the case and will update this article when more information is available.

Do not be selfish

While not everyone has the luxury of studying at home or the luck to find seats at the library, we should not be selfish by chopeing seats through such unethical methods

Benches like these are meant for everyone and no one should have a monopoly over them.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Electronics & Engineering PTD LTD.