Covid-19 Cases Visited Tampines Mall, West Mall While Infectious

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 6 new Covid-19 community infections today, and as such the list of places they visited for more than 30 minutes was also updated.

Among these places are Tampines Mall and The Food Market by Food Junction at Century Square, as well as a bistro in Punggol Point.

The list of places are diverse, with malls, supermarkets and bistros included.

9 locations added including Tampines Mall

On 7 Aug, between 3.05-3.40pm, a case visited Haniffa Pte Ltd (118 Dunlop Street).

3 locations were added on 8 Aug, also National Day Eve.

From 6.35 to 7.25pm, a case visited Tampines Mall (4 Tampines Central 5).

The Food Market by Food Junction at Century Square (2 Tampines Central 5) was visited between 7.25-8.50pm.

Finally, between 8.50-9.30pm, a case visited Gek Poh Shopping Centre (762 Jurong West Street 75).

The next day (9 Aug), Gek Poh Shopping Centre was visited again on 4.20-5pm.

These are the rest of the locations:

Arthesdam Jewellery Pte Ltd (95 Serangoon Road) on 14 Aug, 2.35-3.40pm

The Countryside Café (71 Dunlop Street) on 14 Aug, 3.40-5.15pm

All India Supermart Pte Ltd (41 Norris Road) on 15 Aug, 11-11.30pm

West Mall (1 Bukit Batok Central Link) on 16 Aug, 5.30-6pm

– Cold Storage

– Cold Storage Georges by the Bay (500 New Punggol Road) on 17 Aug, 4.45- 1100pm

You can view the full list here.

5 community cases are unlinked

Of the 6 community cases found today, 5 of them are currently unlinked.

3 of them were found as part of routine testing on those who work in the construction, marine and process sectors. They don’t live in dormitories, hence are community cases.

Case 56,184, a 61-year-old Singaporean male, had been to a doctor because he felt symptoms of acute respiratory illness.

This is the list of all the community cases today.

No need to avoid locations

MOH will have notified close contacts of the cases, so if you weren’t contacted, you’re at relatively less risk.

As a precaution, however, you’re advised to monitor your health for 14 days from the date of visit.

See a doctor if you feel unwell, and let them know about your exposure history.

As always, there is no need to avoid the locations in the list, as they’ll have been cleaned and disinfected by management.

