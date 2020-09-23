CASE Received 4 Complaints Against Tampines Facial Spa, Mostly For High Pressure Selling

On Monday night (21 Sep), many people were shocked to learn that an elderly man was charged $4,445 for a one-time facial.

The exorbitant charges were mostly for oil spots removal, as the 87-year-old had about 220 removed. Each spot reportedly costs $20 to get rid of.

Unhappy with the total bill, the man’s family had lodged a complaint to the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

In a latest update, CASE revealed that they had received 4 complaints against the spa and its branches.

Tampines facial spa has 4 complaints since 1 Jan

According to Shinmin Daily, CASE executive director Loy York Juin revealed that the 4 complaints were received between 1 Jan-20 Sep this year.

Police questioning staff at the spa, located within Tampines Bus Interchange

Most of the complaints were to do with high pressure sales techniques by the spa, making customers feel compelled to buy additional hairdressing or beauty packages.

He said customers also alleged that the shop collects money for additional services or products without their consent.

Complaints on high pressure sales techniques

For example, a woman originally only wanted to have a haircut. But due to high pressure selling by the staff, she ended up getting charged $3,180 for 20 packages without her consent.

Staff had allegedly accompanied her to the ATM to withdraw money for payment too.

Shinmin Daily reports that the spa owner has declined to comment on the matter.

Refuse & leave if you’re uncomfortable

Mr Loy reminds consumers to make careful consideration before signing up for beauty packages.

If one feels uncomfortable due to a person’s aggressive sales techniques, they should refuse and leave.

And if the salesperson tries to stop them from leaving, they can call the police.

He also advised consumers to patronise beauty salons and spas certified by CaseTrust — the accreditation arm of CASE.

Driving sales using unscrupulous tactics is unethical

These are tough times for the economy. But it doesn’t mean that businesses should resort to unscrupulous tactics just to drive sales.

Should you face a dispute with an outlet, you can seek help from CASE by calling their hotline at 6100 0315. Operating hours are from Mondays to Fridays, 9am-5pm.

