Dr Tan Cheng Bock Learns How To Rotate IG Pictures With Help Of Enthusiastic Followers

Dr Tan Cheng Bock might be celebrating his 80th birthday this year, but he’s still keeping up with trends on social-media platforms.

On Wednesday (1 Jul), he shared a series of images, depicting his political journey from 1980 to 2006.

Notice something unusual?

His followers were quick to point out that the images were ‘upside down’, making it hard to view.

Dr Tan adorably replied to the comments and netizens were glad to teach the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief on the ins and outs of social media, though we must say he is already doing an incredible job.

Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s cute encounter with his followers

As you can probably tell, Dr Tan’s nostalgic photos were posted in a less-than-ideal orientation.

One of his followers politely reminded him to rotate the photos. To which, Dr Tan replied, “What do you mean?”– of course, after politely greeting the Instagram user.

Followers were glad to help

The adorable question was met with much enthusiasm, as netizens ‘swamped’ to the post to teach Dr Tan how to optimise his Instagram feed.

One user even came up with step-by-step instructions to help him, showing his love for Dr Tan, who is a father figure to many.

Even on the Reddit forum, many netizens appreciate his endearing response.

They also pointed out his willingness to learn about social media despite his elderly age, in order to engage with the population online.

Looking forward to Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s optimised IG feed

With the help of his helpful followers, we have no doubts that Dr Tan will soon master the ways of social media. We look forward to his ‘optimised’ feed in the near future.

Not sure about you, but this episode certainly reminds us of heartwarming instances when we had to teach our parents, or even grandparents, about the wonders of technology.

Have you interacted with Dr Tan in real life? Share your fondest memories of him in the comments below!

Featured image adapted from Instagram.