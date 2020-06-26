Tan Cheng Bock To Run For West Coast GRC With PSP A-Team

Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder and secretary-general Dr Tan Cheng Bock has confirmed the candidates that will be contesting in constituencies.

Image by MS News

This announcement came after the party had announced their final batch of candidates, bringing the total to a whopping 23.

Here’s a breakdown of candidates and where they will contest at:

West Coast GRC (5 seats)

Dr Tan Cheng Bock

Mr Leong Mun Wai

Ms Hazel Poa

Mr Jeffrey Khoo

Mr Nadarajah Loganathan

Nee Soon GRC (5 seats)

Mr Brad Bowyer

Mr Damien Tay Chye Seng

Ms Kala Manickam

Mr Sri Nallakaruppan

Mr Muhammad Taufik Bin Supan

Tanjong Pagar GRC (5 seats)

Mr Michael Chua

Ms Wendy Low

Mr Harish Pillay

Mr Terence Soon

Mr Abas Kasmani

Chua Chu Kang GRC (4 seats)

Dr Tan Meng Wah

Mr Francis Yuen

Mr Choo Shaun Ming

Mr Abdul Rahman

Hong Kah North SMC (previously part of Chua Chu Kang GRC)

Ms Gigene Wong

Pioneer SMC

Mr Lim Cher Hong

Marymount SMC (previously part of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC)

Dr Ang Yong Guan

Kebun Baru SMC (previously part of Nee Soon GRC)

Mr Kumaran Pillai

Yio Chu Kang SMC (previously part of Ang Mo Kio GRC)

Ms Kayla Low

Contrary to public speculations, Lee Hsien Yang – who was registered as a new member of the party on 24 Jun – is not a GE2020 candidate.

Find out more about their last batch of candidates:

Featured image adapted from West Coast Town Council and Tiny SG.