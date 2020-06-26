Tan Cheng Bock To Run For West Coast GRC With PSP A-Team
Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder and secretary-general Dr Tan Cheng Bock has confirmed the candidates that will be contesting in constituencies.
This announcement came after the party had announced their final batch of candidates, bringing the total to a whopping 23.
Here’s a breakdown of candidates and where they will contest at:
West Coast GRC (5 seats)
- Dr Tan Cheng Bock
- Mr Leong Mun Wai
- Ms Hazel Poa
- Mr Jeffrey Khoo
- Mr Nadarajah Loganathan
Nee Soon GRC (5 seats)
- Mr Brad Bowyer
- Mr Damien Tay Chye Seng
- Ms Kala Manickam
- Mr Sri Nallakaruppan
- Mr Muhammad Taufik Bin Supan
Tanjong Pagar GRC (5 seats)
- Mr Michael Chua
- Ms Wendy Low
- Mr Harish Pillay
- Mr Terence Soon
- Mr Abas Kasmani
Chua Chu Kang GRC (4 seats)
- Dr Tan Meng Wah
- Mr Francis Yuen
- Mr Choo Shaun Ming
- Mr Abdul Rahman
Hong Kah North SMC (previously part of Chua Chu Kang GRC)
- Ms Gigene Wong
Pioneer SMC
- Mr Lim Cher Hong
Marymount SMC (previously part of Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC)
- Dr Ang Yong Guan
Kebun Baru SMC (previously part of Nee Soon GRC)
- Mr Kumaran Pillai
Yio Chu Kang SMC (previously part of Ang Mo Kio GRC)
- Ms Kayla Low
Contrary to public speculations, Lee Hsien Yang – who was registered as a new member of the party on 24 Jun – is not a GE2020 candidate.
