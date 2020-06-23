House Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin Wishes WP’s Low Thia Khiang Well On Instagram

Mr Tan Chuan-Jin has been pictured playing soccer with incumbent Workers’ Party (WP) chief Mr Pritam Singh before, so his cross-party friendships may come as no surprise.

Source

But it seems like the member of the PAP has been extending his commitment to forging friendships outside of work to one of WP’s OG leaders as well.

In a heartfelt post on 23 Jun, hours after GE2020’s Polling Day was announced, Mr Tan shared a wefie of him and Mr Low Thia Khiang on Instagram.

Source

We think the timely post was a good reminder that regardless of party affiliations, friendships may be forged over time with the common interest of serving Singapore.

Here’s what else Mr Tan said & did in his short catch-up session with Mr Low.

Kept in touch since Mr Low’s fall

Back in May, ex-WP chief Mr Low had been warded in ICU after a fall at home. He was reportedly recovering “steadily“, but received a heartwarming visit, pictured in a post on 23 Jun.

Speaker Tan shared he was glad to meet Mr Low and had been keeping in touch with him since the injury.

Confirming that Mr Low was “in good spirits and recovering”, the pair also had a “nice long chat” covering a range of topics.

Exchanged durian & bak chang

At some point during their encounter, Mr Tan shared that he enjoyed tea & bak chang – aka glutinous rice dumplings – from Mr Low.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

Thanking him for his hospitality, Mr Tan simply hoped,

Hope you like the durian and pears too 😁…Always so pleasant chatting with you!

Cross-party ship we’ve been waiting for

Regardless of their political or party affiliations, we’re glad that friendships outside of work are possible, via Mr Tan’s efforts in staying in touch with his members of parliament.

Even as GE2020 kicks off into full swing, we hope that our nation can all come together once Polling Day has cemented our choices, in the spirit of serving Singapore at the end of the day — just like Mr Low & Mr Tan.

Featured image adapted from Instagram & Facebook.