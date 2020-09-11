Chef Tan Yong Hua Opened Restaurant HOME In Tampines

Those who love watching cooking TV shows might be familiar with Mr Tan Yong Hua, the Singapore chef who emerged victorious in Iron Chef Thailand against another chef who specialises in Chinese cuisine.

Chef Tan was also known for Restaurant HOME, a Chinese restaurant he founded in Tampines.

Sadly, the 48-year-old passed away on Wednesday (9 Sep). Many netizens have since taken to the restaurant’s Facebook page to thank him for his contribution to the culinary scene.

Chef Tan Yong Hua started out helping mum at vegetarian stall

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Chef Tan has been in the culinary industry for over 32 years.

He reportedly started out by helping his mother at her vegetarian stall and later went on to helm numerous restaurant — some in prestigious hotels.

The talented chef later went on to start his restaurant.

Named “Restaurant HOME”, the establishment serves home-cooked dishes reminiscent of the good ol’ days.

While it was initially located at The Rail Mall, it was most recently moved to Tampines Street 43, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

Some of the signature dishes include,

Braised pork knuckle

Sauteed liver

Pork lard fried rice

Restaurant suspends operations on 10 Sep

In the early hours of Thursday (10 Sep), the Restaurant posted something rather ominous on its Facebook page, announcing that it will be “suspending operations until further notice” due to a family emergency.

It was only revealed a day later that they revealed Chef Tan had passed away.

His cause of death was not disclosed.

Netizens pay homage to Chef Tan

Since then, a number of netizens have paid homage to the celebrity chef on Facebook, thanking him for the contributions he has made to Singapore’s culinary scene.

This netizen described Chef Tan’s “amazing” cooking as “one of the best in Singapore”.

Another Facebook user – who was his platoon mate – recounted how Chef Tan would help prep for the SAF company’s barbeque.

Rest in peace, Chef Tan

Our heartfelt condolences go out to Chef Tan’s family and friends.

While he may no longer be with us, we have no doubts that his cooking has touched the hearts and palette of many Singaporeans.

Rest in peace, Chef Tan.

Featured image adapted from Instagram and Google Maps.