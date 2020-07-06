MOH Adds More t To List Visited By Covid-19 Patients On 6 Jul

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has updated their list of places visited by infected Covid-19 cases on 6 Jul.

Among them are El Fuego by COLLIN’S at Jewel Changi Airport, McDonald’s at Lucky Plaza, and TANGS at Tang Plaza.

The period during which cases visited these locations range between 23 Jun to 4 Jul, after Phase 2 started.

No need to avoid places

The full list by MOH is as follows.

Those who have been to the places at the same time as the infected should monitor their health for 14 days from the date of visit.

If you have any symptoms of acute respiratory infection, do see a doctor and let them know of where you’ve been.

While the list of 26 seems undoubtedly scary, MOH assures that there is no need to avoid these places as they’ll have been cleaned by management.

As Phase 2 rolls on, the list of places visited by infected cases will grow exponentially. All the more we should use SafeEntry, see a doctor if we feel unwell, and follow safe distancing guidelines.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Time Out.