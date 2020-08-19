Tangs Allegedly Told Promoter To Remove Tudung In Viral Account

Singapore’s proud of being a multiracial and multicultural country, and rightly so. There are few countries like us where equality of citizens of different backgrounds is enshrined in our Constitution.

However, from what one business owner claims, sensitivity towards people from a different background may still be needed.

That’s because she said her part-time sales promoter was told by staff at Tangs department store to remove her tudung, as religious headgear isn’t allowed.

Ms Raine Anastasia Chin related this incident on her Instagram stories. She also posted the screenshots in a Facebook post made last month.

Part-time promoter told to remove tudung

Referring to Tangs as “A”, Ms Chin said her company – leather products brand Anastasia by Raine – was supposed to have a pop-up at the department store for 3 weeks.

Despite encountering “many issues and hiccups” with it, she managed to overcome them.

But there was one that she couldn’t overcome. She said her part-time sales promoter whom she hired to work at the pop-up was told to remove her tudung within 10 minutes of starting work.

Owner herself told to dye her hair

It wasn’t just the part-time promoter who was told to alter her appearance.

Apparently, Ms Chin herself was told by Tangs to dye her hair black.

While she thought it was “ridiculous” for the store to expect non-full-timers to abide by the same grooming rules as its full-time staff, she also made clear that it wasn’t an issue to follow the rules.

In fact, she said she had to “obediently abide”.

Owner decries discrimination

However, what she took issue with was the “discrimination and unfair treatment” meted out to her and her promoter.

She also decried the tone used on her promoter by the management.

Additionally, she denied being told about the grooming rules beforehand.

As a result of this incident, she has parted ways with Tangs, as she said,

If I have to choose between leaving “A” and allowing my label and my PTs to be humiliated, I will gladly choose the former.

Alleged guidelines include ban on religious headgear

In her post, Ms Chin also produced a list of what she indicated were Tangs’ guidelines for staff.

In the purported guidelines, staff are told to wear a black collared top and black pants, and tie their hair up.

Also, no religious headgear is allowed, she said — a requirement that she described as discriminatory.

Ms Chin also said that the management implied that the rule against wearing religious headgear is for the sake of professionalism.

If true, that’s a curious reason indeed. Many women who wear religious headgear are very professional, including our very own President.

Here’s the list of guidelines she put up that were purportedly from Tangs:

Tangs says they would never make ‘offensive’ request

Responding to the incident, a Tangs spokesperson told TODAY Online that it has a diverse and multiracial workforce.

Thus, they acknowledged that asking someone to remove their religious headscarf immediately is “offensive”.

The company would never do such a thing, the spokesperson said.

Store’s reminders on guidelines were received negatively

The company also said that it had reminded Ms Chin about the guidelines, but its reminders “were received negatively”.

While she took issue with the tone used, the company said it “meant no harm and bore no ill will”.

On Ms Chin’s claim that she was unaware of the guidelines, Tangs admitted that they were not communicated properly to her.

She had also told TODAY that before her pop-up started, she only aware about the rule on all-black attire. A briefing held by Tangs was attended only by another part-timer.

Thus, she said such information should be conveyed to the owner, not just to the staff present.

In response, Tangs was quoted by TODAY as saying,

…we provide dress code, decorum and other useful guidelines to personnel of our partners. In this instance, unfortunately, our standard operating procedure was not followed. We will look into this and remedial action will be taken.

Owner told to shut booth

After the incident, Ms Chin said she was told to shut down the booth by Tangs.

This was despite her 3-week agreement not having ended yet.

Tangs told TODAY that the decision to end the pop-up was made after “subsequent verbal exchanges” with Ms Chin that the store didn’t want to elaborate on.

However, it was quoted as saying that its frontline staff members should be “accorded the same dignity and respect that we offer our partners”.

Tafep has gotten involved

Following this incident, the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) has also gotten involved.

Tangs has confirmed that Tafep had gotten in touch with them and that they’ll cooperate with investigations.

Tafep told TODAY that “religious attire should generally be allowed” at workplaces, according to stated guidelines.

That’s unless the employer has dress requirements “suited to the nature of their work”, or due to operational and safety reasons.

Tafep also said these requirements should be set out clearly to staff and job applicants.

Sensitivity is always welcome

After celebrating Racial Harmony Day so many times, it may be time for Singaporeans to think more about the true meaning behind the celebration.

It’s not the first time minorities in Singapore have been made to feel discriminated against due to their appearance. Even after apologies are issued, the hurt may still remain, especially if it happens time and again.

While Tangs has acknowledged that asking someone not to wear her headscarf immediately is offensive, it remains to be seen whether their alleged ban on wearing religious headgear for their staff and partners will be accepted by the authorities.

And even if rules are rules, it’s always nice to treat people with a little sensitivity.

Do you think stores should require retail staff in Singapore not to wear religious headgear? Or do you think the staff and partners should just follow the rules without complaint? Do share your views in our comments.

