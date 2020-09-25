Tanjong Pagar Car Chase Ends With Arrest Of 32-Year-Old On 24 Sep

Car chases are not that common in Singapore, but when someone has something to hide and is on a vehicle, police may have to give chase.

A car crashed into a curb and a taxi during a car chase, before the 32-year-old driver was arrested.

Source

He is suspected of drunk driving as well as drug-related crimes.

Tanjong Pagar car chase

8World News reports that the car was intercepted by police on Thursday (24 Sep), before driving away.

This led to a car chase around the Tanjong Pagar area, and at least 2 people and a taxi were casualties.

Source

According to 8World News, a 38-year-old driver and 29-year-old passenger were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) conscious. It’s not known if they sustained serious injuries.

Meanwhile, a 72-year-old taxi driver whose taxi was hit by the car appears to be okay.

Eventually, the car crashed into an exit of Tanjong Pagar MRT station, and this was the opportunity for police to arrest the driver.

Source

There were police dogs, indicating the possible presence of drugs.

Source

Man arrested on suspicion of drug offences

8World News reports that the man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, drunk driving, and drug offences.

He was sent to Singapore General Hospital in a conscious state.

Recently, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) conducted an island-wide operation, arresting more than 160 people on suspicion of drug charges.

A 63-year-old man fell from height while trying to escape one of these operations on 21 Sep.

Remember folks, drugs aren’t worth the risk.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.