78-Year-Old Uncle Left Home In Tanjong Rhu On 20 Aug, Goes Missing Ever Since

When a loved one goes missing, family members get understandably anxious and worried over their well-being.

For one man in Singapore, he is looking for his father who has gone missing from his home in Tanjong Rhu since 20 Aug.

It’s been 3 days since, and he’s nowhere to be found. He’s seeking the public’s help to locate the elderly man.

Missing man left Tanjong Rhu home at 3pm

According to the Facebook post by the elderly man’s son Clayton, the 78-year-old Robert Lim Khoon Leng had left his home in Tanjong Rhu at 3pm on 20 Aug.

Sadly, he hasn’t returned home since.

CCTV footage showed that Mr Lim was dressed in:

White or light-coloured collar shirt

Brown Bermuda pants

Blue Adidas track shoes

Clayton mentioned that he has already lodged a police report. If you happen to spot Mr Lim, you can contact the police at 999.

Hope the Lims will be reunited soon

We empathise with Clayton’s situation, as his family may be worried sick since it’s been days since they last saw Mr Lim.

Now that netizens have been asked to be on the lookout, we hope the Lims will be reunited soon.

