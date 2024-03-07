Bukit Timah fishball noodle stall reopens after successful negotiation with landlord

Teck Hin Fishball Noodle at Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre reopens on 7 March

In December last year, it was reported that Teck Hin Fishball Noodle, a stall at Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre, would be closing down after 45 years.

The owners attributed the decision to rising costs and a 30% drop in business.

If you’re one of the many loyal patrons who lamented the loss, we have good news.

Teck Hin Fishball Noodle has reopened and will continue operating until the food centre closes in the second half of 2024.

Teck Hin Fishball Noodle reopens after successful negotiations

Facebook user Eugenia Momo Lim announced the reopening of Teck Hin Fishball Noodle in the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 group on Thursday (7 March).

Ms Lim shared that her parents’ stall resumed operations that day after closing down previously due to rental issues.

Her father also had to go for eye surgery, which was successfully completed last week.

According to Ms Lim, her parents were able to negotiate with the landlords to keep the stall running until the demolishment of Bukit Timah Market & Food Centre in the second half of 2024.

After taking a week to rest from his operation, Ms Lim’s father has returned to work. He will continue serving up the delicious handmade fishballs that the stall is known for.

In her post, Ms Lim encouraged everyone to continue supporting her parents’ stall.

She added that if business is good, they might move to the interim market or elsewhere to continue running.

I am here to rally for support for them, as they wish to continue serving good fishballs to all for as long as they can.

Closed in December 2023 due to poor sales & rental issues

The news is sure to come as a relief to long-time fans of Teck Hin Fishball Noodle, who were devastated to hear of the closure last December.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the owners had noticed a decline in business over the past few months.

Rising costs — both for raw materials and rent — also made it difficult to keep the stall running, so they decided to shut it down.

While they were originally planning to close on 3 Dec, there was a surge in customers coming to eat the noodles one last time.

Thus, they shuttered the stall on 6 Dec instead — though as we now know, it was only temporary.

