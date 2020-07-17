Teen Caught Vaping Openly On MRT Train On Viral Video

Earlier this year, a video of a teenage girl blatantly vaping on the MRT went viral on Facebook.

On Friday (17 Jul), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) of Singapore said that the 3 individuals in the video have been issued warnings and fines.

Teens were warned, fined & underwent rehabilitation

In its press release, HSA said that the 13 and 16-year-old teens involved were given conditional warnings for their offences.

They were also required to complete a community rehabilitative programme and have to remain crime-free for a year.

The 3rd member of the group is an 18-year-old boy who was issued a fine for under nicotine-related offences. HSA did not disclose the exact amount he was fined, but stated that it was somewhere between $200-$500.

Viral video show teens vaping on MRT, was reported to HSA

The teens were reported to HSA after a video of the teenage girl brazenly vaping on the MRT went viral on social media.

The 8-second clip shows the girl was inhaling from the vaporiser before releasing the vapour into her friend’s shirt. The incident took place in a relatively empty MRT carriage.

Netizens outraged by teens’ actions

Netizens took to social media to express their thoughts on the actions taken against the teenagers.

Some were saddened by their behaviours at such a young age.

Others felt the teens got away lightly, given how blatant their actions were.

HSA takes a serious stance on vapes

Buying, possessing, and using e-vaporiser are prohibited in Singapore.

Those found guilty of these offences may face a fine of up to $2,000.

HSA views such offences seriously and will take “stern actions” against those who flout the law knowingly.

Vape usage still relatively common in Singapore

We hope the teens will learn their lesson following this episode, and will refrain from vaping and smoking altogether.

