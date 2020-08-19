Malaysian Mixes Teh Tarik With Spaghetti Carbonara, Shares Entire Recipe On Instagram
On some days, you prefer tea that is gao. Sometimes, you go for siew dai. One fine day, it’s teh tarik with pasta.
Wait what?
That was exactly our reaction when we found a Malaysian man cooking spaghetti carbonara with teh tarik. He even took the time to share his recipe on Instagram.
Carbonara Teh Tarik Kurang Manis Spaghetti Teh Tarik Kurang Manis @bohteamalaysia Sos carbonara Capsicum Cendawan Cheese Bawang holland Bawang putih Pepperoni Udang Parsley Black pepper Okay guys menu ni aku buat sendiri menggunakan Teh Tarik Kurang Manis dari @bohteamalaysia, aku gantikan cooking cream & milk kepada Teh Tarik, ya Allah sumpah sedap sangat rasa teh & susu dari teh tu well blend dengan gravy & spaghetti. Korang boleh try nanti. Okay guys untuk bahan bahan capsicum, cendawan, beef pepperoni semua tu kene potong cantik2 okay utk kita masukkan dalam masakkan kita. Ambik 3 peket BOH Teh Tarik Kurang Manis & bancuh utk kita masukkan nanti. Masukkan bawang holland & bawang putih yang telah dipotong dadu atau dicincang kasar kedalam kuali tumis menggunakan minyak zaiton. Bila dah naik bau masukkan beeef pepperoni, capsicum & udang tunggu sehingga udang bertukar warna masukkan black pepper & baru masukkan cendawan. Selepas itu masukkan instant carbonara sos & masukkan bahan utama iaitu BOH Teh Tarik Kurang Manis, masukkan sukatan air teh tu mengikut selera masing2. Kalau nak cair masuk banyak ok. Selepas itu masukkan cheese cheddar sekeping dua & untuk bau lagi sedap masukkan parsley yg telah dipotong halus & last sekali masukkan spaghetti yang telah direbus lepas tu kau gaul gaul dah siap. Makan makan hmm shoshedap shoshedap tiberr. Selamat mencuba! #BOHTea #adaBOHadaUmmph! #BOH #ashhmasak #spaghetticarbonara #shoshedap
He uses instant teh tarik to replace the cooking cream and milk typically used to concoct that rich, creamy carbonara sauce.
And voila, he single-handedly pioneered a brand new dish. Though, we really aren’t sure whether it’s brilliant, or downright bizarre.
Let’s check out the way he does it.
Teh tarik spaghetti carbonara ingredients
For this unconventional recipe, this is what you’ll need:
- Spaghetti
- Teh Tarik Kurang Manis (less sweet) from BOH Tea
- Carbonara sauce
- Capsicum
- Mushrooms
- Cheese
- Onions
- Garlic
- Pepperoni
- Shrimps
- Parsley
- Black pepper
First, dice the capsicum, mushrooms, and pepperoni nicely. Next, take 3 packets of instant teh tarik and mix the formula well with water.
Next, chop up the onion & garlic into fine pieces, before adding them into a pan filled with olive oil.
Mixing instant carbonara sauce with teh tarik
Once you catch a waft of their aroma, toss the pepperoni, capsicum & shrimp into the mix. Wait a while till the shrimps look cooked, then sprinkle black pepper & add the mushrooms.
Prepare instant carbonara sauce to go with the star of the recipe — teh tarik. You can decide how much water to add.
If you like flooding your pasta with lots of sauce, that’s perfectly okay too.
Then, add 2 slices of cheddar cheese, along with finely chopped parsley.
Once the sauce is well-cooked, you can mix it with spaghetti. Bon appetit, friends.
Man swears by dish’s tastiness
If you’ve been reading all that with a gaping mouth, well, the man himself swears by the taste. He assures that the teh tarik blends nicely with the taste of the carbonara gravy and spaghetti.
Perhaps you can take his word for it and give the recipe a try. You know what they say, don’t knock it till you try it.
A classic Italian recipe with a local twist
We definitely applaud the man’s creativity to innovate a classic Italian recipe by giving it a local twist.
Whether you’re Malaysian or Singaporean, we’re sure the taste and aroma of teh is unmistakably unique.
We wonder if this recipe will end up being commercialised one day. What are your thoughts of this extraordinary concoction? Let us know in the comments below.
