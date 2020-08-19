Malaysian Mixes Teh Tarik With Spaghetti Carbonara, Shares Entire Recipe On Instagram

On some days, you prefer tea that is gao. Sometimes, you go for siew dai. One fine day, it’s teh tarik with pasta.

Wait what?

That was exactly our reaction when we found a Malaysian man cooking spaghetti carbonara with teh tarik. He even took the time to share his recipe on Instagram.

He uses instant teh tarik to replace the cooking cream and milk typically used to concoct that rich, creamy carbonara sauce.

And voila, he single-handedly pioneered a brand new dish. Though, we really aren’t sure whether it’s brilliant, or downright bizarre.

Let’s check out the way he does it.

Teh tarik spaghetti carbonara ingredients

For this unconventional recipe, this is what you’ll need:

Spaghetti

Teh Tarik Kurang Manis (less sweet) from BOH Tea

Carbonara sauce

Capsicum

Mushrooms

Cheese

Onions

Garlic

Pepperoni

Shrimps

Parsley

Black pepper

First, dice the capsicum, mushrooms, and pepperoni nicely. Next, take 3 packets of instant teh tarik and mix the formula well with water.

Next, chop up the onion & garlic into fine pieces, before adding them into a pan filled with olive oil.

Mixing instant carbonara sauce with teh tarik

Once you catch a waft of their aroma, toss the pepperoni, capsicum & shrimp into the mix. Wait a while till the shrimps look cooked, then sprinkle black pepper & add the mushrooms.

Prepare instant carbonara sauce to go with the star of the recipe — teh tarik. You can decide how much water to add.

If you like flooding your pasta with lots of sauce, that’s perfectly okay too.

Then, add 2 slices of cheddar cheese, along with finely chopped parsley.

Once the sauce is well-cooked, you can mix it with spaghetti. Bon appetit, friends.

Man swears by dish’s tastiness

If you’ve been reading all that with a gaping mouth, well, the man himself swears by the taste. He assures that the teh tarik blends nicely with the taste of the carbonara gravy and spaghetti.

Perhaps you can take his word for it and give the recipe a try. You know what they say, don’t knock it till you try it.

A classic Italian recipe with a local twist

We definitely applaud the man’s creativity to innovate a classic Italian recipe by giving it a local twist.

Whether you’re Malaysian or Singaporean, we’re sure the taste and aroma of teh is unmistakably unique.

We wonder if this recipe will end up being commercialised one day. What are your thoughts of this extraordinary concoction? Let us know in the comments below.

