Tengah Town Will Have Direct Link To PIE & Jurong Canal Drive With New Roads

Tengah has been in the news a lot over the past year, not for its military airbase, but because of the new BTO projects set to complete in the coming years.

If you and your bae are among those who secured your BTO units there, here are some good news.

See, the new estate in the West – as well as the neighbouring Jurong – will soon be directly connected to the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), so they won’t be as ulu as we thought they’d be.

In a few years’ time, your friends in the West will be much less further away.

New roads will connect Tengah directly to PIE

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced plans for the new roads on Tuesday (29 Sep).

The main aim of the project is pretty straightforward — to provide better connectivity for residents in Tengah town, north of the spot marked ‘A’ in the map below.

This will be done in 2 ways.

First, Tengah Boulevard, which is path ‘A’ on the map leading up to the new BTO estate, will be connected to Jurong Canal Drive, which is the stretch of road marked as ‘B’.

It will also connect to the PIE, which runs along the length of the entire island.

To connect Tengah Boulevard to Jurong Canal Drive, a non-elevated route will be constructed. Now, this is where things get slightly tricky.

The current stretch of PIE which runs perpendicular to the 2 roads is also grounded, which means one – between PIE and the Tengah-Jurong route – has to ‘give way’.

To address this, a 500-metre section of the expressway will be elevated, turning it into a 4-lane flyover.

Tengah Boulevard and Jurong Canal Drive will then be connected through a grounded road that runs beneath the new flyover.

Further west, the stretch of PIE between Hong Kah Flyover and Bukit Batok Flyover will also be widened.

These works are set to be completed by 2027 and will give Tengah residents direct access to the PIE – in both east and west directions – as well as Jurong East.

LTA reassures public that inconvenience will be kept to minimum

However, to allow for such works to take place, a stretch of PIE measuring 1.5km will be “shifted northwards” onto Jurong Road.

In conjunction with this, traffic on the Jurong Route will be redirected to “ply PIE” before merging into Bukit Batok Road to the east.

LTA reassures members of the public that measures will be put in place to minimise inconvenience.

Jurong GRC MP Xie Yao Quan shares good news on Facebook

First-term MP Xie Yao Quan also took to Facebook to share the good news.

Announcing the project, Mr Xie said that while the new roads will take some time to complete, they will be ready in time as the rest of “Tengah town takes shape”.

Despite the major task at hand, the Jurong GRC MP promises to work with the respective agencies to keep inconvenience to a minimum as works are ongoing.

Make Tengah great

We’re heartened by the new projects which will provide future Tengah residents with better connectivity to the rest of Singapore.

Hopefully, this will put to end the joke that Tengah – and the rest of the West – are ulu parts of Singapore.

