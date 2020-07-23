Teo Heng KTV Studio Close 2 Branches As Lease Expiring, Plan To Shut 5 More

Teo Heng KTV Studio is a staple for karaoke lovers across Singapore, with its 14 branches making for easy access even in the heartlands.

Amidst the forced shutdown of entertainment venues, karaoke (KTV) places have been closed since end-March — with no end in sight.

As such, the founder of Teo Heng, Jackson Teo, is unfortunately planning to shut down half of its 14 outlets, reports Shin Min Daily News on Thursday (23 Jul).

Teo Heng are vacating their OG Katong Shopping Centre branch, with the branch in Sembawang to follow.

2 branches vacated, 5 more may follow in 2020

According to Mr Teo, the lease on the stores in Katong and Sembawang are expiring in August, and they won’t be renewed.

He told Shin Min Daily News that in order to survive the Covid-19 pandemic, Teo Heng are planning to close half of their 14 branches.

The hope is that they can reopen in 6 months with the remaining branches to recoup their cash.

At the same time, this is a last-ditch attempt, as Mr Teo admits — since nobody has any idea when the pandemic will abate.

In the worst-case scenario, they may not be able to open in 6 months, he said, and he’ll just have to accept his fate.

Karaoke staple for 30 years may disappear

Most Singaporeans will be familiar with, or have been to one of Teo Heng’s outlets for the quintessential KTV experience since 1989.

Whether it’s belting out manyao hits or nostalgic 90’s boyband singles, many have whiled their time after school or work displaying their vocal prowess.

Although cinemas are reopening, there’s been no words on bars and KTV outlets yet during Phase 2, and the wait may kill more establishments with each passing day.

While safety has to be our first priority, we also hope that the pandemic will abate to a point where such entertainment places can reopen.

Otherwise, places like Teo Heng are going to be a thing of the past.

