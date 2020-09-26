Thai Airways Flight Crew & Pilot Programmes Help Brand Stay Afloat

When travel was banned due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us were left stranded at home with nothing but our adventurous spirits to keep us occupied.

But the flights you take to and fro, are almost as important as the trip itself. We definitely miss buzzing for in-flight service & flipping through movies on our tiny screens.

Our affinity with flights hasn’t ceased just yet, thanks to Thai Airways’ creative take on staying afloat amidst the travel crunch.

A project that allows locals to walk in the high-heeled shoes of a glamourous flight attendant or ‘pilot’ a plane for half a day has been launched.

The best part? You’ll get to enjoy cuisine served on-board Thai Airways & opt for a makeover with professional photography to immortalise your time as part of the flight crew.

We take a quick look below at what else is in-store for participants.

Walking in the shoes of a cabin crew

Aptly named the We Miss You project, Thai Airways has partnered with the Thai Flight Training Academy to let you indulge in the experience of being an air crew — either as a flight attendant or a pilot.

Cabin crew will walk you through their daily lives & responsibilities — on-the-job training if you will.

After learning the basics, you will then practise being a flight attendant and serve your loved ones who joined you on this programme.

Makeover, photoshoot & in-flight meals

Since you are a ‘flight attendant’ now, you’ll get to enjoy the perks of this job too. The course comes with actual in-flight meals, to emulate the experience of being in the air.

With additional top-ups, you’ll get to have your hair and makeup done, as well as a Thai dress loaned to you.

Virtual flight simulator to literally reach for the skies

For those who have always wanted to reach for the sky, this is your chance.

Via a virtual flight simulator, customers will learn the ropes of being a pilot on board a model of one of the world’s largest planes, the Airbus A380, for 4 full days.

Thai Airways pilots will teach you the functions of the different controllers on the panel in order to operate a plane and safely fly it.

The pilots will also conduct classroom lessons so you can understand the theories and functions of piloting in a more in-depth way.

Simulated flight ‘turbulence’ for emergency training

Besides serving passengers, one of the most important roles of air crew is to tend to flight emergencies.

Flight attendants & pilots in-training will learn safety protocols and steps to take, should an emergency occur — in this case, a fire, turbulence or emergency disembarkment.

Real-life scenarios – aka smoke filling up the cabins during a fire – will be re-enacted via an emergency simulator.

Flight ‘turbulence’ will also occur, for participants to practise staying calm while proceeding with safety protocols.

As for disembarking the plane, the course will cover how to put on a life jacket and ‘jump off’ a plane by zipping down an inflated slide.

Prepping in-flight meals like a bona fide chef

If you’ve always wondered how meal preps are done on planes before they’re served to you, Thai Airways’ final programme lets you take a peek at how scrumptious airline cuisine is put together.

Participants will learn to prepare, cook and plate food served onboard with certified chefs in the central kitchen.

After completion of the programme, you’ll get a certificate as proof to show your loved ones.

4 different programmes & prices

That said, the project covers 4 programmes as follows:

Be Our Guest, Be Our Crew – 4 hours (S$126.50 – 2,900 Baht) Through Pilot’s Eye With Flight Simulator – 4 days (S$868 – 19,900 Baht) Save Flight, Save Lives (5,500 Baht) – 1.5 days (S$240 – 5,500 Baht) Cook Like Thai, Dine From Chef – 1 day (S$240 – 5,500 Baht)

Prices & more deets are available via DM on LINE.

Versatility is key to stay afloat

We are impressed by how versatile industries & companies have become in order to survive this unexpected pandemic that blindsided the world.

The silver lining to this crisis is that it has propelled airlines to reinvent themselves and experiment with ideas they wouldn’t have otherwise implemented.

This is truly commendable and we hope all airlines would continue to be innovative in order to rise above the odds.

Would you sign up for a similar programme closer to home? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from Facebook, Facebook & Facebook.