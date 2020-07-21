Thailand Import Case On 20 Jul Returned From Singapore

Although certain countries like Taiwan and New Zealand are deemed largely safe amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore isn’t quite there yet.

Thailand reported 1 import case on Monday (20 Jul), a 52-year-old Thai man working as an electrician in Singapore, Bangkok Post reports.

He’d returned to Thailand on 6 Jul and was in quarantine when he received his positive Covid-19 test result.

Singapore is not nearly out of the woods yet in terms of Covid-19, and we need to remain vigilant.

Electrician returned to Thailand

According to Bangkok Post, the imported case was an electrician working in Singapore.

He was put in quarantine when he arrived in Thailand on 6 Jul, and after 11 days, on Friday (17 Jul), his positive test result returned.

This was the only case reported in Thailand yesterday — there’ve been no local cases in over a month.

However, they’re still technically in a state of emergency, which’ll last until Friday (31 Jul), The Straits Times reported.

The reason is so that the government can continue to control borders as well as track and quarantine cases.

Border restrictions between Thailand & Singapore haven’t eased

Even though Thailand has had a stable number of cases, those entering Singapore from Thailand must still serve a Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at SHN facilities.

Exceptions to this are those who came from the following countries, and they can serve their SHN at home.

Brunei

Macao

Mainland China

New Zealand

South Korea

Taiwan

Vietnam

While those who entered Singapore from Australia, Hong Kong and Japan were exempted initially, recent surges in cases led to authorities reverting the requirement.

Meanwhile, Thailand continues to quarantine all incoming arrivals, including those from Singapore. This is how the import case was found.

Keep calm and socially distance

The import case in Thailand goes to show that Singapore isn’t quite free of Covid-19 yet.

This means that we must continue to adhere to safe distancing guidelines and if we have to go to work, to maintain personal hygiene at all times.

If we can all work together, we can beat Covid-19.

