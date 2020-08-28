The Gym Pod Lets You Exercise In Private For Guaranteed Safe Distancing

Maintaining a safe distance in the gym may seem like a challenge when you occasionally bump into other people to access various equipment.

But we’ve recently discovered that one local business in Singapore is attempting to change the game entirely with private gym pods.

The Gym Pod is a pay-per-use, fully air-conditioned gym with top-notch facilities that you can book in your own time.

So far, the company has 8 pods islandwide that let gym buffs workout in isolation and communicate with fitness experts available virtually.

Private gym pods

The pandemic may have momentarily crushed your fitness journey, but The Gym Pod’s container gym may encourage you to keep going.

Each private pod has a 3-station setup that includes a strength station, dumbbell rack, and cardio station.

Users can access a safe workout environment without having to worry about keeping their distance from others.

When working outdoors, keeping your guard up from joggers in front or behind you may be a hassle.

Book a gym pod via app

Booking a gym pod involves an easy 3-step process.

The first step is to select a pod, date, and time when you can hit the gym and lose all those extra carbs. Download their app on the App Store and Google Play to book your sessions.

Afterward, make a payment and confirm the transaction. Booking a private gym pod can cost $9 per session at peak periods and $7 during off-peak hours. One session is equivalent to 30 minutes.

When it’s your turn to hit the gym, clicking the ‘Door Open’ button in the mobile app will enable you to unlock the private pod.

As a safety precaution against Covid-19, there is also a thermal scanning system that will determine whether you can enter the premises.

Safety precaution against Covid-19

Just like most establishments, The Gym Pod has safety precautions – sanitisers & alcohol sprays – to protect patrons against Covid-19.

Besides this, pods also have automated air purifiers that are supposed to “remove 99.99% of bacteria & viruses”.

All gym equipment is covered in a self-disinfecting coating so it will be free from microbes and bacteria. This coating is reapplied every 24 hours for maximum safety, by professional cleaning services.

Private pod bookings only allow a maximum of two people per session. However, gym pods in Bishan-AMK Park and Punggol Park only allow one person due to government protocols.

You can view their full list of health and safety precautions on their website.

8 pods islandwide

The Gym Pod currently has 8 pods islandwide.

The following locations include:

Ang Mo Kio Techplace 1

Alexandra Technopark

International Business Park

JTC Launchpad @ Ayer Rajah

Changi City Point

Bishan – Ang Mo Kio Park

SPIN @ Changi City Point (Spin Pod for cycling only)

Punggol Park

The Gym Pod is open 24 hours a day and 365 days in a year so you can book your own workout sessions.

Getting private workouts

A private gym is within your reach thanks to these private gym pods that can let you exercise in a safe and sanitised area.

If you need more motivation to continue your arduous fitness journey, then these private pods may get the job done. We hope you can achieve your diet goals and stay healthy while using these pods.

