Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 2 Launch May Be Delayed

Singapore has swiftly switched gears from Circuit Breaker to Phase 1, and most recently to Phase 2 last week.

But disruptions to MRT services & upgrading works may take a toll on intended expansion plans, shared The Straits Times (ST) on Monday (22 Jun).

Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan told ST that these upcoming projects include:

Thomson-East Coast Line (Stage 2)

Jurong Region Line

Cross Island Line

These slated projects will still proceed but now have a more realistic due date of “early 2030s” for completion.

Thomson-East Coast Line was to open by end-2020

For context, the much-anticipated Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) had a Stage 2 launch in the works as early as end-2020.

Stage 2 would have encompassed these 6 station openings:

Springleaf

Lentor

Mayflower

Bright Hill

Upper Thomson

Caldecott

The ‘Brown Line’ was intended to help connect residents in the north – i.e. Woodlands – to central areas by bypassing the existing North-South line.

Less accessible areas via MRT like ‘Bright Hill’ and ‘Upper Thomson’ were also stations that were hotly anticipated.

In the meantime, these locations are still accessible via buses, but residents will definitely be looking forward to direct rail connections in the future.

Jurong Region Line completed by 2026 originally

As for the Jurong Region Line, there was a projected completion date announced earlier, by 2026.

Th 5 JRL stations that were slated to begin construction in 2020 are:

– Choa Chu Kang (North-South Line)

– Choa Chu Kang West

– Tengah

– Hong Kah

– Corporation

Circle Line & Downtown Line to get extra stations

Over the next 10 years, ST reports that more MRT stations were to be added to these 3 existing lines:

Circle Line

Downtown Line

North-East Line

Some stations may possibly be part of the Cross-Island Line project due in 2031, or future plans to up rail coverage by 50% in the near future, according to ST.

Meeting the 2030 deadline is still the plan

Minister Khaw has not shared specific details on how expansion delays would impact project deadlines yet.

However, the team will still aim for completion by 2030, given the circumstances & to ensure everyone’s safety.

Though it’s definitely a bummer to see the Thomson-East Coast Line launch face delays, we think it’s better to reopen our projects gradually so we can fully mitigate risks & contain the spread of Covid-19 entirely.

Until then, our trips to Woodlands & JB will probably have to wait — even without the TEL up and running.

