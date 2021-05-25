Singaporean Gets Cyberbullied & Receives Rude Remarks On TikTok For Her Appearance

Putting anything into the internet and you’re at the mercy of the public. Most comments are generally harmless but sometimes, people take their anonymity too far and say extremely hurtful things.

While it’s easy to hide behind a screen and type away, those words can leave lasting damage for the person on the receiving end.

That was the case when Ms Syahirah Saimen was subject to rude remarks that were made on a TikTok video she uploaded on 13 May.

A particular comment that compared her appearance to that of the Green Goblin was the last straw for Ms Syahirah as she took immediate action.

Woman receives rude remarks about her appearance on TikTok

On 13 May, Ms Syahirah uploaded a video on TikTok where she participated in a dance challenge over the Hari Raya period.

As the nature of the #harirayaselamat challenge posed by user @wismageylangserai, she had set her account to ‘public’ to submit her own rendition of the dance.

Upon uploading the video, she was met with mean comments made by two men. One of these two brothers had initially tagged the other in which he replied in Malay, “I thought it was a filter”.

To that comment, the other brother replied by saying “A sad sight”.

It was to this comment in which Ms Syahirah confronted the two and asked them to clarify what they meant.

Normally, one would back off and apologize after being called out like that.

But these two brothers doubled down and said, “Apologise to the green goblin now. You never know what she’ll transform into next. It’ll scare me.”

This was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Woman demands video apology within 24 hours, makes police report

Ms Syahirah then asked them to not just apologise but have it recorded into a video.

The apology had to come from both of them within 24 hours or face the possibility of receiving lawyer letters to their work address.

After 2 hours of inactivity, she reaffirmed that she was “not playing” and told them to check their Instagram inboxes.

She had sent the brothers messages on their TikTok accounts and dared them to say those remarks in her face instead of behind a screen.

She even voluntarily shared her address so that the brothers would have no problem locating her.

With the situation escalating, the brothers blocked her account on TikTok and Instagram.

She then took to Instagram and posted screenshots of a lodged police report on her stories. She also mentioned that she had sought legal advice from a lawyer to further the case.

Eventual apology video on TikTok

After a day of inaction, the brothers contacted Ms Syahirah to apologise.

One of them eventually uploaded a public apology on TikTok and removed the original comments on the original video.

With this, Ms Syahirah told MS News that she has found peace with the situation and decided against pursuing the matter further.

She hopes that this incident can bring awareness to how hurtful comments can come back and bite them as well as cyberbullying as a whole.

Cyberbullying hurts others behind screens

Thinking you’re invincible on the internet is a foolish task. Anything and everything is traceable.

Attacking someone’s appearance on the internet is extremely hurtful, foolish or not.

We’d like to implore victims of cyberbullying and personal attacks to call their perpetrators out.

We hope that this serves as a reminder to stand against cyberbullying and report any such offences to the relevant authorities.

Being anonymous on the Internet isn’t an excuse to make comments against others.

