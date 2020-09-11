According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), the business venture to make the city-state the ‘fort’ of TikTok in Asia comes as part of an expansion plan to gain a firmer foothold in the region.

On 30 Jun, India banned 59 apps, including TikTok & WeChat, after a tense border clash with neighbouring China.

Since then, the world’s most highly valued start-up had to strategise another way to have a larger share of the social-media market in Asia.

The Beijing-based company has since applied for a licence to operate a digital bank and already has more than 200 job openings in Singapore — ranging from payments to e-commerce, and data privacy.

TikTok forced to sell US operations

ByteDance’s investment has come at a globally economic volatile time too.

The tech giant has been sparing in an on-going diplomatic row with the US, which exacerbated sharply in the past year due to Covid-19.

TikTok was subsequently forced to sell off its US operations under the order from President Donald Trump.