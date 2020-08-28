Tintin Shop Was Set To Pack Up, Now Resuming Business On 29 Aug

The economy has taken a large hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it should be no surprise to see that many small businesses are lowering their shutters or moving to places with cheaper rent.

On Saturday (25 Jul), a post on the Tintin Shop Facebook page said, “Retail is a tough business, even tougher during tough times. The time has now come for us to bow out of 28 Pagoda Street.”

Due to difficulties with rent prices, the business had prepared to pack up and set up shop elsewhere. They have been offering a 30% storewide discount to clear their inventory by Saturday (15 Aug).

However, in an update on Thursday (27 Aug), they said the move to their new location fell through, and with few other options, they went back to their current landlord to ask for an extension.

Luckily, they agreed, and the shop will now remain in Chinatown for the time being.

Tintin collectibles in Chinatown

If you are an avid Tintin fan, you will be no stranger to the Tintin shop at 28 Pagoda Street in Chinatown.

Since 2010, the shop has been selling Tintin collectibles, which include figurines and vintage comics.

It is the first official, dedicated Tintin merchandise store in Southeast Asia.

Tintin Shop took a hit from Covid-19

Indeed, with the closing of non-essential businesses throughout the Circuit Breaker period, many businesses suffered from a loss in revenue.

Small businesses often rely on a reliable customer base and the Tintin Shop was successful in amassing a supportive one in Tintin fans.

However, with the ‘Circuit Breaker’ and lack of customers in the area since, business took a large hit and they couldn’t sustain the rent in Chinatown, forcing them to find a new location.

Fans continue to support the Tintin Shop

With the news of their closing on Facebook, many customers took to the comment section to voice their support.

A netizen recalls his visits to the shop,

“Whenever I dropped by I was happy, just like seeing an old friend.”

Another user continues to support the shop, commenting, “Just purchased some comics in support! Wishing you guys all the best!”

Tintin here to stay for a while longer

Yesterday (27 Aug), the management announced that the landlord has granted an extension of their tenancy due to structural issues at their new location.

This delighted fans, some of whom had been unable to make it to the shop before its initial last day on 15 Aug.

Many are simply glad that the business has been able to pull through.

Braving storms like Tintin and Snowy

In the comics, the iconic comic duo Tintin and Snowy has been stranded in The Red Sea and uncovered crime syndicates in The Blue Lotus.

Like them, the store has been courageously enduring a new challenge — the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tintin fans will be pleased to know that the shop will reopen tomorrow (29 Aug), with its 30% storewide sale still ongoing.

We wish the Tintin Store all the best in its next adventure.

