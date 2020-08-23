Tiong Bahru Flat With 46 Years’ Lease Left Selling For $1.5M, It Has Just 1 Bedroom

If you’re an avid property-watcher, you’d have noticed that our real estate markets is still going strong despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

People with the funds aren’t batting an eyelid when forking out serious sums for prime units, especially those in hot areas.

One of them is Tiong Bahru, where a 4-room flat recently went for $1.1 million.

Another flat in the same area is now stretching the realms of possibility by aiming to sell for $1.5 million, despite having only 46 years of its lease left.

Unit has 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

The unit in question is in Block 64, Tiong Poh Road, its listing on ST Property said.

It also has just 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom.

As its area is 117 square metres, the asking price is roughly $1,191 per square foot.

It has been around for a long time, being a pre-war conservation unit developed by the Singapore Improvement Trust in the 1930s, it added.

Ground-floor unit with parking lot in front

As it’s a ground-floor unit, it’s convenient to get to — good for those who don’t fancy climbing 3 storeys of steps in these buildings that don’t have lifts.

What’s more, those who drive will find that it’s possible to park right in front of the front door, as there’s a Urban Redevelopment Authority parking space right next to the building.

For those who like gardening, the unit also comes with a backyard.

Modern interior design

If you’re wondering whether the interior of the unit will be as retro as the exterior of the building, photos of the unit show that it has modern interior design.

The interior is quite spacious, which is tough to find in newer HDB flats. It also has a high ceiling, and roomy hall and an airwell to let in ventilation too.

Its master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe, with a toilet and powder room.

See more photos of the interior at ST Property.

Some may be willing to take the bait

While the $1.5 million is stated as negotiable, it seems to be rather pricey for a 1-bedroom with 46 years of lease left.

However, the flat itself seems well-renovated and has a good location, so some may find it worth that amount.

As people have proven to be willing pay million-dollar amounts for good units, there may be some who will take the bait, proving that HDB flats are still good value even when their leases are expiring.

Would you pay that amount for a unit like this? Do sound off in the comments.

