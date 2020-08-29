Toa Payoh Fire Spotted On 29 Aug In Wee Hours Of Morning

Late last night, MS News received a tipoff from a reader that an apartment in a high-rise building near Toa Payoh Central, Lorong 1A, appeared to have caught fire.

The resident described hearing loud noises in the middle of the night, and rushed to capture a picture of the blaze.

Here’s a shot of the fire from another angle, sent in by a separate source.

We’ve reached out to the SCDF & Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council for a statement on the incident, and to verify the matter.

As this is a developing story, here’s what we know so far.

Blaze spotted at Toa Payoh flat

In the wee hours of Friday (28 Aug), residents reported hearing loud sounds emanating from the estate.

When viewed from afar, it seems that a large fire had occurred at the mid-levels of a high-rise HDB flat.

While some netizens were understandably concerned, most residents interviewed did not know the cause of the blaze.

A separate Toa Payoh resident also informed MS News that they had spotted the blaze in the distance, from their apartment.

Here’s a zoomed in picture of the blaze that was sent in, capturing the scene from a different angle.

Blaze in vicinity of Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre

A quick look on Google Maps shows us that the fire could have occurred at around the cluster of flats at 139 Lorong 1A, as the first netizen claimed.

Toa Payoh West Market has a distinct blue roof and lattice structure, and an oblong ‘127’ entrance plate.

Both of which can be spotted in flashes within the clips.

The market is also located near a series of high-rise flats across the road.

If you or your loved ones heard or saw something similar unfolding last night, do let us know in the comments below.

Blk 139 Lorong 1A Toa Payoh cluster of flats

Hope no one was injured in the incident

Though news of a late night blaze may be worrying, we trust that our SCDF team was on the scene quickly to put out the fire.

While the authorities investigate the cause of the fire, we hope that no one was injured in this alleged incident.

We’ve reached out to Bishan-Toa Payoh Town Council – their office is quite near the reported location of the fire – and SCDF for a statement to verify the matter.

Do let us know in the comments if you heard or saw something similar unfolding last night. In the meantime, stay vigilant & safe while waiting for the authorities to address this incident.

