Toddler Passes Away From Broken Covid-19 Swab Testkit

With Covid-19 vaccines still in development, swab testing is vital for authorities to detect and isolate infected patients.

Sadly, for an 18-month old toddler from Saudi Arabia, a swab test proved to be a fatal experience as he allegedly passed on due to the test kit breaking inside his nose.

The Saudi health minister is personally following the investigation.

Toddler tested as he had high fever

Last Friday (10 Jul), Abdul Aziz Al Ghufan was brought to Shaqra General Hospital, near Riyadh, after showing signs of high fever, reports Khaleej Times.

Although the toddler did not display other Covid-19 symptoms, his doctor felt it necessary to test him for the virus.

Unfortunately, the swab stick used for testing broke whilst inside the boy’s nose.

Surgery performed to remove broken swab stick

The doctor immediately administered anaesthesia on the toddler and performed a surgery to remove the broken swab stick.

He later informed the boy’s parents that the surgery was a success and that they’d removed the broken stick.

Scan revealed boy had blocked airway

However, the toddler’s mother noticed something wrong after her son woke up and requested for the hospital to check up on him.

According to Khaleej Times, the hospital informed the mother that it was already a late hour and the doctor wasn’t available.

The following morning, the boy abruptly fainted and was placed on a ventilator when nurses found him not breathing.

A scan examination revealed that the boy suffered from a blocked airway — which connects to the lungs.

While the hospital gave its approval to transfer the boy to a specialty hospital in the capital, it was already too late as he passed on before the ambulance arrived.

Investigations ongoing

Following the death, the toddler’s uncle submitted a report to the authorities, who are currently investigating.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Health confirmed to him that he will be personally following the investigation.

There may be a need for more safety measures when it comes to swab-testing toddlers and young children.

Hopefully health authorities globally will take more care when testing children.

