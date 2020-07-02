Tokyu Hands Westgate Closing, Last Day On 2 Aug

Now that we can’t travel to Japan for our fix of kawaii stationery and fun snacks, most of us take to the ever-popular Don Don Donki or Tokyu Hands.

Unfortunately, those in the West will soon have to say goodbye to the Tokyu Hands at Westgate, which will be closing on 2 Aug this year.

Source

Tokyu Hands Westgate closing for good on 3 Aug

As Tokyu Hands announced on their Facebook page, their last day of operations at the Jurong East store will be 2 Aug.

They will be closing that outlet permanently from 3 Aug, but other outlets across Singapore will still be operating.

Source

5 other outlets still open

Though our Westies won’t have a Tokyu Hands conveniently located in their neighbourhood, there are still 5 other outlets to frequent.

You can continue visiting other outlets at:

Suntec City

Jewel

Great World City

Paya Lebar Quarter

Orchard Central

6 years coming to a close

Tokyu Hands’ 6 years in the west will soon be coming to a close, but it will definitely be fondly remembered.

Here’s to more fun browsing at the rest of Tokyu Hands’ outlets.

Featured image adapted from TheSmartLocal.