Topshop VivoCity Has Closing Down Sale Till 17 Sep

Selling cute outfits to match the latest trends, Topshop is one of the top shops youths tend to get their clothes from.

When everybody’s buying from Cotton On and H&M, those who aspire to be a little different would head to Topshop at VivoCity to update their #OOTDs.

Source

Sadly, they won’t be able to do that anymore from 17 Sep, as the store will be rolling down its shutters.

Last physical outlet in Singapore

Fans of the British fashion retailer would know that it had several outlets in Singapore, other than the one at VivoCity.

After the recent ‘Circuit Breaker’ period, a shopper had noticed a closure sign outside Topshop’s ION Orchard outlet.

Source

While the brand has not announced the closure anywhere, a check on ION Orchard’s website doesn’t show the store in its listings.

Topshop had closed its Bugis Junction outlet earlier in 2018. A quick Google search shows that another 2 at Tampines 1 and Jem are also no longer around.

In a recent email to customers, the brand revealed that it will soon be closing its VivoCity outlet too.

As the last Topshop outlet standing in Singapore, the impending closure becomes even more saddening.

Buy 2 get 1 free sale only at Topshop VivoCity

In line with the closure, Topshop is currently having an exclusive sale at its VivoCity outlet, until 17 Sep.

Not only can you get a third item free when you purchase 2 pieces of clothing, but all pieces will be sold at much lower prices too.

Blouses that used to cost $69.90 are now going for only $19.90, while over $100 jeans are now less than half the original price.

Screenshot from Topshop sale poster

The offer applies to all regular-priced and sale items, so you can let loose and buy pretty much anything you want at a steal.

Still around online & on Zalora

If your tears of grief over Topshop’s closure are already blurring your vision as you read this article, we’d suggest wiping them off.

Source

This may be goodbye, but not forever, as Topshop will still be around in Singapore via their online store here and on Zalora.

But of course, heading to VivoCity to score the deals and say goodbye one last time would probably be better for now. Here’s all the info you need:

Address: 1 HarbourFront Walk, #01 – 72, Singapore 098585

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT station: HarbourFront

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.