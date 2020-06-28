13 Tourist Attractions Will Resume Operations On 1 Jul, More Will Gradually Reopen
The ‘Circuit Breaker‘ as well as border restrictions have put a halt on the tourism industry, but it’s set to resume during Phase 2.
Starting Wednesday (1 Jul), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that it’ll gradually reopen 13 tourist attractions.
They include places such as the Singapore Zoo, the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay and the ArtScience Museum.
Read on to find out the full list.
13 tourist attractions will reopen on 1 Jul
The following places will reopen starting 1 Jul:
- Bounce, an indoor trampoline park
- Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay
- Jurong Bird Park
- Madame Tussauds Wax Museum
- River Safari
- Singapore Zoo
- Zero Latency, a free-roam VR entertainment centre
- ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark
- Observation Deck at Marina Bay Sands
- Casino at Marina Bay Sands
- Universal Studios Singapore
- S.E.A. Aquarium
- Casino at Resorts World Sentosa
Most attractions will have restrictions — they’ll operate at not more than 25% capacity to begin with.
Only existing casino members as well as annual levy holders can enter the 2 casinos for now.
Attractions can submit proposals to reopen
STB said that they’ll allow attractions to reopen subject to their assessment.
They must show that they implement a safe environment for customers and workers, and measures must be tailored to reduce Covid-19 transmission risks.
The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will also have to approve the applications.
Reopening attractions is gradual step to bringing back tourists
Tourism has clearly taken a huge hit since travel restrictions hit the world, including Singapore.
Now that more countries are reopening, albeit with safety measures to prevent Covid-19 spread, attractions may also gradually resume per Phase 2.
While this might lead to a resurgence of cases, authorities are stepping up testing and ensuring that excessive crowds don’t gather.
It’s a trade-off that Singapore may have to take in order to safeguard jobs and the economy.
