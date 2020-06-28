13 Tourist Attractions Will Resume Operations On 1 Jul, More Will Gradually Reopen

The ‘Circuit Breaker‘ as well as border restrictions have put a halt on the tourism industry, but it’s set to resume during Phase 2.

Starting Wednesday (1 Jul), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) announced that it’ll gradually reopen 13 tourist attractions.

They include places such as the Singapore Zoo, the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay and the ArtScience Museum.

Read on to find out the full list.

13 tourist attractions will reopen on 1 Jul

The following places will reopen starting 1 Jul:

Bounce, an indoor trampoline park

Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay

Jurong Bird Park

Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

River Safari

Singapore Zoo

Zero Latency, a free-roam VR entertainment centre

ArtScience Museum, Sands SkyPark

Observation Deck at Marina Bay Sands

Casino at Marina Bay Sands

Universal Studios Singapore

S.E.A. Aquarium

Casino at Resorts World Sentosa

Most attractions will have restrictions — they’ll operate at not more than 25% capacity to begin with.

Only existing casino members as well as annual levy holders can enter the 2 casinos for now.

Attractions can submit proposals to reopen

STB said that they’ll allow attractions to reopen subject to their assessment.

They must show that they implement a safe environment for customers and workers, and measures must be tailored to reduce Covid-19 transmission risks.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) will also have to approve the applications.

Reopening attractions is gradual step to bringing back tourists

Tourism has clearly taken a huge hit since travel restrictions hit the world, including Singapore.

Now that more countries are reopening, albeit with safety measures to prevent Covid-19 spread, attractions may also gradually resume per Phase 2.

While this might lead to a resurgence of cases, authorities are stepping up testing and ensuring that excessive crowds don’t gather.

It’s a trade-off that Singapore may have to take in order to safeguard jobs and the economy.

