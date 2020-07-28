Singapore Zoo Welcomes Baby Tree Kangaroo Who’s A Smol Pink Bean

The Singapore Zoo is home to a vast array of wildlife as part of conservation & education efforts, from large majestic elephants, to the littlest of critters roaming Earth.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

But not every animal conceives easily, as you’ll soon learn from these first-time parents — a pair of Goodfellow’s tree kangaroos named Makaia & Nupela who call Singapore their home.

They’ve finally welcomed a male baby joey to the fam, and from the pictures, we can trace the smol bean’s incredible journey amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Here’s the documentary posted by Wildlife Reserves Singapore on Tuesday (28 Jul) in full. We take you through this kangaroo family’s inspiring tale below.

Smol pink jellybean-sized joey at birth

The story begins on 4 Feb 2020, when both Makaia & Nupela conceived & birthed a baby joey after months of effort to make “sparks fly”.

This tiny joey was but the size of a jellybean at birth & belongs to a breed that is considered “among the rarest animals in zoos”.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

Our new marsupial Singapore citizen will be among 58 individuals who’re under human care in the entire world.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

But that’s not all to the little one’s journey, as he was faced with a challenging ordeal right after birth.

Peeking out of mum’s pouch after 5 months

The baby joey first had to survive an ardous crawl into his mum’s pouch — where he’s expected to mature for about 8 months.

Image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore

His head was first spotted peeking out from his mother’s pouch curiously on Tuesday (7 Jul), under the care of WRS staff.

It will take about 3 months more for the joey to emerge completely & walk independently of his momma.

All the best to SG’s tree kangaroo family

Efforts to conserve endangered species will definitely continue not just in Singapore, but also our region.

We’re glad that animals are able to expand their families in peace, despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

We wish the young baby joey all the best in growing up strong & healthy. Perhaps his feisty parents also deserve a baby bonus for contributing an heir to Singapore too.

Featured image courtesy of Wildlife Reserves Singapore.