Tuas Floating Solar Farm Will Reduce Our Nation’s Reliance On Fossil Fuels

Just last year, the Singapore government announced plans to increase the nation’s “solar capacity” by 7 times by 2030. A major project that will help meet that goal would be the new floating solar farm located in Tuas.

The size of approximately 2 Singapore Zoos, the solar power plant is touted as one of the largest of its kind and is set to be ready by next year.

Tuas Floating Solar Farm will be installed on Tengeh Reservoir

According to the Public Utilities Board (PUB), the solar energy farm will be installed on Tengeh Reservoir, and will occupy an area the size of around 45 football fields.

The floating solar power plant will be built by Sembcorp Floating Solar Singapore — a subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries.

Once completed next year, the solar farm will be able to meet the power required for PUB’s water treatment plants, which accounts for 7% of the Board’s annual energy needs.

Tuas Desalination Plant

PUB estimates that the energy generated by the solar plant will save 28,000 tons of carbon dioxide from being emitted, equal to “removing 6,000 cars” off the roads.

The solar farm is estimated to last 25 years. The system will be constructed using durable parts, including double-glass photovoltaic (PV) modules, which increases durability in a “wet and humid environment“.

Digital sensors, cameras and dashboards will also help ensure that the system is operating smoothly.

Here’s an informative infographic by PUB which shows how the system will be working:

Looking forward to more green initiatives

We are heartened by the government’s latest efforts to reduce our dependency on fossil fuel, and accordingly, our carbon gas emissions.

We look forward to seeing what other green initiatives the relevant authorities and agencies will be implemented in the near future.

Featured image adapted from PUB.