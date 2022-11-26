21 Customers Of Tuas Prata Stall Allegedly Suffer Food Poisoning, SFA To Take Action

Tuas Prata Stall Hawker Allegedly Serves Food With Bare Hands

Food safety is an important aspect of the food preparation process, allowing members of the public to dine out with peace of mind.

Recently, however, 21 individuals allegedly came down with food poisoning symptoms after dining at a roti prata stall in Tuas.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has since detected “a lapse” at the establishment and will be taking enforcement action against the operator.

Customers vomited & had diarrhoea after eating at Tuas prata stall

Speaking to MS News, a reader named Ms Pang recalled having prata at Vellimani Indian Muslim Food with a friend on 24 Oct.

The establishment appears to be a stall located inside Orange 7 Big Canteen at 18 Tuas Avenue 7.

Soon after their meal, however, Ms Pang and her friend reportedly experienced diarrhoea and vomiting.

Ms Pang also shared that she had noticed a man serving customers at the shop since Sep 2022.

The man would allegedly scoop pieces of prata onto plates using his bare hands and without a hair net. Worst of all, he was apparently seen coughing while doing so.

At least 21 individuals suffered food poisoning symptoms after dining there

Following the ordeal, Ms Pang approached her friends who worked in the vicinity to ask if they should report the matter to the authorities.

To Ms Pang’s surprise, all her friends shared that they had already complained to SFA about the food quality as well as similar symptoms they experienced after eating food from the stall.

According to Ms Pang, at least 21 people had found themselves in such a situation.

After the incident, she wrote complaints to SFA and the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

SFA will take action against stall owner after detecting lapse

On 1 Nov, Ms Pang claimed that she received an email from SFA informing her that the authorities had conducted an inspection at the stall and detected “a lapse”.

As such, SFA will be taking “enforcement action” against the operator.

Three weeks later on 24 Nov, MOM similarly got back to Ms Pang.

In their email, the manpower ministry allegedly revealed that they had found two foreign workers illegally employed by the shop owner.

MOM said that the owner of the food stall as well as the two foreign nationals are currently under investigation.

Interestingly, three of the five users who reviewed Vellimani Indian Muslim Food on Google Maps gave the stall a one-star rating.

Among the common complaints were badly cooked food and unhygienic food preparation practices.

MS News has reached out to SFA for more information and will update this article when they get back.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Google Maps.